Falling marijuana revenue and the fight over Michigan’s new cannabis tax

Michigan’s legal marijuana sales dropped significantly at the start of 2026, and that’s raising concerns about declining tax revenue for local communities.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Crain’s Detroit Business’ senior reporter Dustin Walsh joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to explain what may be driving the slump - from winter weather and market saturation to Michigan’s controversial new 24% wholesale marijuana tax.

Walsh also brings us up to speed on the political fight over the new tax, including legislation that would repeal it. Plus, Walsh explains the ongoing legal challenge to the new tax and what it could mean for the industry’s future.

