Why the 35th Senate District race could reshape Lansing politics

The special election for Michigan’s 35th Senate District will set the stage for the rest of the year in Lansing. Right now, Democrats have a one seat majority in the Michigan Senate. If the Democratic candidate, Chedrick Greene, wins the election in May, Democrats will keep control of the upper chamber. If Jason Tunney, the Republican candidate, wins the Senate will be tied and things get… complicated . More broadly, this special election is a precursor to the upcoming midterm elections in Saginaw County, a consistent bellwether for the state. The outcome of this election will say a lot about where the state may be headed later this year. WCMU’s AJ Jones joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to dig into the race.

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