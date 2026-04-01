© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Why the 35th Senate District race could reshape Lansing politics

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Michigan's 35th senate district with a ballot and Michigan capitol building
We are two months away from the special election that will determine the functional make-up of the state Senate. The 35th Senate district election is an important race that has folks in Lansing wondering what comes next.

The special election for Michigan’s 35th Senate District will set the stage for the rest of the year in Lansing. Right now, Democrats have a one seat majority in the Michigan Senate. If the Democratic candidate, Chedrick Greene, wins the election in May, Democrats will keep control of the upper chamber. If Jason Tunney, the Republican candidate, wins the Senate will be tied and things get… complicated. More broadly, this special election is a precursor to the upcoming midterm elections in Saginaw County, a consistent bellwether for the state. The outcome of this election will say a lot about where the state may be headed later this year. WCMU’s AJ Jones joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to dig into the race.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics35th Senate District2026 Midterm ElectionChedrick Greene Jason Tunney
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes