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It's Just Politics

Democrats to keep majority in Michigan Senate

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
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Chedrick Greene taking a selfie with his supporters
Paul Sancya
/
AP
In Michigan’s much-watched open 35th Senate district special election, Democrat Chedrick Greene wins the Mid-Michigan race as Dems hold onto their Senate majority.

Democrats will retain control of the Michigan State Senate after a special election in mid-Michigan Tuesday. Democrat Chedrick Greene defeated Republican Jason Tunney in Tuesday’s special election to fill the much-watched open 35th state Senate district seat. WCMU’s Rick Brewer joins It’s Just Politics to dig into the results.

Plus, Michigan lawmakers are once again staring down competing budget plans but, this time, it’s happening earlier in the year. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson and Michigan Information and Research Service’s Samantha Shriber join the show to break down the dueling proposals from the Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate.

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politics35th Senate Districtstate budgetChedrick Greene
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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