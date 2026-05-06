Democrats to keep majority in Michigan Senate

Democrats will retain control of the Michigan State Senate after a special election in mid-Michigan Tuesday. Democrat Chedrick Greene defeated Republican Jason Tunney in Tuesday’s special election to fill the much-watched open 35th state Senate district seat. WCMU’s Rick Brewer joins It’s Just Politics to dig into the results.

Plus, Michigan lawmakers are once again staring down competing budget plans but, this time, it’s happening earlier in the year. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson and Michigan Information and Research Service’s Samantha Shriber join the show to break down the dueling proposals from the Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate.

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