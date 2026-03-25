Can Independent gov candidate Mike Duggan break Michigan’s two-party grip

Could former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan really win the Michigan governor’s race as an independent? This episode explores his surprising rise in early polling, the strategy behind his statewide campaign, and why a growing number of voters frustrated with partisan politics may be open to his message.

It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark speaks with Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal on Detroit PBS and executive advisor at BridgeDetroit, about what’s fueling Duggan’s momentum. They dig into Michigan’s unique swing-state dynamics, the importance of places like Macomb County, and how Duggan’s appeal to both business leaders and politically weary voters could reshape the 2026 race.

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