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It's Just Politics

Can Independent gov candidate Mike Duggan break Michigan’s two-party grip

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:31 PM EDT
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Headshot of Mike Duggan
Could former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan really win the Michigan governor’s race as an independent?

Could former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan really win the Michigan governor’s race as an independent? This episode explores his surprising rise in early polling, the strategy behind his statewide campaign, and why a growing number of voters frustrated with partisan politics may be open to his message.

It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark speaks with Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal on Detroit PBS and executive advisor at BridgeDetroit, about what’s fueling Duggan’s momentum. They dig into Michigan’s unique swing-state dynamics, the importance of places like Macomb County, and how Duggan’s appeal to both business leaders and politically weary voters could reshape the 2026 race.

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It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsMike Duggan2026 Midterm ElectionGovernor's Race
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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