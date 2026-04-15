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It's Just Politics

Slotkin’s Iowa moves and big money comes to Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 15, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
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Images of John James, Elissa Slotkin, and Mike Rodgers
Jason Roe, political strategist and former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus Hope and Vice Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party are this week’s guests.

A huge influx of funds looks to boost Republican Mike Rogers’ campaign for U.S. Senate, current U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin heads to Iowa spurring questions about whether she’s interested in the presidency, and more questions about what’s next for Governor Gretchen Whitmer once she leaves office. It’s a political roundup of the week’s news on It’s Just Politics. Jason Roe, political strategist and former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus Hope and Vice Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party are this week’s guests.

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Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - FAQ Squad
Lansing Brewing Company (LBC) - Lansing
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Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, and their FAQ Squad panelists Jonathan Oosting & Lauren Gibbons as they give you the facts of the upcoming election cycle!

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsmike rogersElissa Slotkingretchen whitmerJohn JamesU.S. Senate
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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