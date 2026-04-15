Slotkin’s Iowa moves and big money comes to Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race

A huge influx of funds looks to boost Republican Mike Rogers’ campaign for U.S. Senate, current U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin heads to Iowa spurring questions about whether she’s interested in the presidency, and more questions about what’s next for Governor Gretchen Whitmer once she leaves office. It’s a political roundup of the week’s news on It’s Just Politics . Jason Roe, political strategist and former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus Hope and Vice Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party are this week’s guests.

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