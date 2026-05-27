Michigan voters want compromise, but feel stuck in a two-party system

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta sit down with veteran pollster Richard Czuba to break down new statewide polling on Michigan voters ahead of the 2026 election. The data shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s continued popularity in her final months in office and that voters are increasingly frustrated with the two-party political system. There’s also a growing sense of economic anxiety across the state.

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