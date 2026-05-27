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It's Just Politics

Michigan voters want compromise, but feel stuck in a two-party system

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 27, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT
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Signs displaying the words Republican and Democrat with the title "The Michigan Mood"
New polling shows Governor Whitmer’s enduring popularity, deep voter frustration with the two-party system, and growing anxiety over inflation, jobs, and the state’s economic future heading into Election 2026.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta sit down with veteran pollster Richard Czuba to break down new statewide polling on Michigan voters ahead of the 2026 election. The data shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s continued popularity in her final months in office and that voters are increasingly frustrated with the two-party political system. There’s also a growing sense of economic anxiety across the state.

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2026 Midterm ElectionGovernor Whitmerdemocratsrepublicans
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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