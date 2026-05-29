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No serious injuries, driver arrested, after crashing into terminal at Detroit Metro airport

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
A wide roadway runs beside a large glass building under a clear blue sky. Two black police SUVs with flashing red and blue lights are parked in the lane. Orange traffic cones line the left side of the road. A glass walkway crosses above the street between buildings.
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Public
Wayne County Airport Authority police respond to the scene of a car driven through the doors of a passenger terminal at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport Friday, May 29, 2026. Officials say there were no serious injuries.

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A "disoriented" man slowly drove his car through doors Friday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, alarming morning travelers inside a busy terminal but causing no major injuries, authorities said.

The 67-year-driver was immediately arrested when the SUV stopped, said Tadarial Sturdivant, vice president of public safety.

The man seemed “very disoriented” and said he was there to meet actor Tom Cruise and “to save his dad,” Sturdivant said.

“It is hard for me to put semblance behind it,” Sturdivant said.

A woman trying to avoid the vehicle declined treatment for a possible leg injury, he said.

Sturdivant said the car was traveling the wrong way in front of the Evans Terminal and was able to squeeze between concrete barriers near the entrance.

He said gaps between the barriers are required under federal regulations. The suburban Detroit airport, he added, is working on a redesign.

“It was scary, man, like, we didn’t know what to do,” Sedeq Arshuhtpi, who works at the airport, told WDIV-TV. “We don’t know what’s inside that car. There’s a lot of people around. There could be a threat, so everybody was nervous.”

In January, a man drove his car at a high rate of speed into the airport’s McNamara Terminal. The driver emerged from the vehicle yelling incoherently and was arrested.
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Public Safety wayne county airport authoritydetroit metro airportDTW
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