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It's Just Politics

"One of the most dysfunctional places": One lawmaker on Lansing’s challenges

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:34 AM EDT
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black and white image of inside Michigan state capitol chamber keep
Farhat argues that increasing political polarization and the nationalization of our politics have made the state Capitol “one of the most dysfunctional places in America.”

Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week for a candid conversation about the challenges facing state government in Lansing. Farhat argues that increasing political polarization and the nationalization of our politics have made the state Capitol “one of the most dysfunctional places in America.” He also discusses some of the state’s most pressing issues including Michigan’s literacy rates, affordable housing, and a looming state budget.

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Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - FAQ Squad
Lansing Brewing Company (LBC) - Lansing
Wednesday, April 15, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.
In person and online - Register Here

Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, and their FAQ Squad panelists as they give you the facts of the upcoming election cycle!

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2026 Midterm Electionlansing townshipMichigan Capitol
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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