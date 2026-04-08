"One of the most dysfunctional places": One lawmaker on Lansing’s challenges

Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat joins I t’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week for a candid conversation about the challenges facing state government in Lansing. Farhat argues that increasing political polarization and the nationalization of our politics have made the state Capitol “one of the most dysfunctional places in America.” He also discusses some of the state’s most pressing issues including Michigan’s literacy rates, affordable housing, and a looming state budget.

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