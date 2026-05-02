Crypto real estate company cedes control of portfolio to third party

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Nearly 10 months after the city of Detroit sued RealT, the two sides have agreed to put an outside fiduciary in charge of the crypto real estate company’s roughly 700 properties.

For tenants, the deal could result in much-needed repairs. But with hundreds of distressed properties and limited funds, help could still be months away for many renters.

The fiduciary will have sweeping authority to manage RealT’s portfolio. He can order them renovated using rent money held in escrow following a July court order. He can also sell property to raise cash, or demolish buildings he deems dangerous and beyond saving.

City officials added that the agreement also shifts eviction authority to the fiduciary instead of RealT.

Cydni Elledge / Outlier Media Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett said the agreement with RealT will improve tenants’ quality of life.

The order was approved by a judge April 22. The agreement is not yet public because RealT is seeking to keep it confidential, though both sides have provided summaries.

“At the end of the day, this is going to result in a pretty significant improvement in the quality of life of the tenants,” said Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett.

The fiduciary, Charles Bullock, will report on his progress to the court at the end of October, when the judge will decide whether to extend his term.

Priority for repairs will be given to occupied homes and apartment buildings with emergency issues.

The agreement also outlines a timeline for bringing properties into compliance at around a dozen per month, with a goal of 210 by October 2027. Once a property receives its certificate of compliance, it returns to RealT’s control.

Waiting game

Kimberly West doesn’t know if the agreement is going to help her soon enough.

Her home on the eastside doesn’t have any active emergencies, but several issues remain unresolved since RealT became her landlord in 2023. They include a sewage-like smell coming from the basement, old carpet that needs replacing and electrical problems.

“I still need repairs to my home,” West said. “So, it’s like a waiting game. It’s not fair. And I just don’t know what else to do.”

She thinks it’s unjust that tenants are expected to pay rent or face eviction while living with deferred maintenance. She said she’s behind on rent and doesn’t know if it’s worth it for her to catch up.

Cydni Elledge / Outlier Media Kimberly West doesn’t know if it makes sense to stay in her home and wait for repairs.

At the same time, West pays just $750 in rent and knows it would be difficult to find anything on the market that affordable.

RealT’s cofounders, Remy and Jean-Marc Jacobson, said during an April 16 call with investors that they planned to evict more than 600 people behind on rent.

Mallett said the agreement gives only the fiduciary the authority to evict.

How far will funds go?

The biggest question may be whether there’s enough money to stabilize RealT’s properties.

Officials told Outlier Media there is a little less than $640,000 in the city’s escrow account — a modest sum given the number of properties in need of repair.

Both sides declined to speculate on how far that money would stretch.

The agreement comes after Judge Annette Berry denied the city’s request in January to appoint a receiver. A special fiduciary has powers similar to a receiver, but RealT attorney Andrew Creal said the arrangement gives the company more input.

“The negotiated Special Fiduciary has a sunset provision, requires collaboration in decision making and how to prioritize repairs, and provides discretion to us to determine next steps when faced with options by the Special Fiduciary,” he said in an email.

Detroit and RealT will split the fiduciary’s cost.

Cydni Elledge / Outlier Media Dozens of RealT’s buildings may have to be demolished or condemned.

RealT has been unable to keep up with even basic repairs in recent months. Creal told Outlier in March that its in-house property management company was low on cash and down to a “skeleton crew.”

Mallett estimated 50 properties will have to be demolished, and several dozen multifamily buildings condemned, with the city providing relocation assistance to tenants.

Creal disputed Mallett’s numbers and strategy. “We intend to repair and rehabilitate” the properties, he said.

More from The Speculators of DetroitInformation disclosed as part of the court case shows RealT tried to raise $19 million last year to fix up its Detroit portfolio. The company still owes millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. Only a motion filed by the city prevented more than 300 properties from going into foreclosure.

Bullock could sell properties to raise cash, but the city has a 24-hour period to review sales. Mallett said this provision, and the order preventing foreclosure, are to ensure the city has a say in the properties’ future and don’t end up in the hands of other “bad actors.”

If escrow funds run out, the agreement requires the Jacobsons to put in additional money. If they can’t or refuse, Mallett said the city could step in and seize noncompliant properties.

“The city will reenter the case and say, ‘Your Honor, we want a declaration by you that these properties are a public nuisance,’” he said. “‘They all should then be transferred to the ownership of the City of Detroit.’”

This article first appeared on Outlier Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.