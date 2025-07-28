Stateside: Friday, July 25, 2025

A real estate company buying rental homes in Detroit, and then selling what it calls “fractional ownership” in the form of crypto-currency is in deeper waters. Outlier Media reporter Aaron Mondry updated us about the complaints tenants have against the company RealT, and legal action it is facing from the city of Detroit.

Then, a recent court decision is allowing a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections over mold at one of its facilities to move forward. We talked with an advocate for inmates at Huron Valley Correctional Facility, and an attorney involved in the lawsuit, about the case. MDOC declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, but sent a statement that read, in part, "We take the health care of incarcerated individuals very seriously and provide a consistent community standard of care which includes access to onsite medical staff, outside specialists when needed, and quality medications and medical equipment."

Plus, a new exhibition at Playground Detroit invites viewers to consider the labor that goes into the things that make up our world. Artist Paul "Fifty" Johnson, joined us to talk about his series of pieces that feature embroidery, and sometimes paint, on canvas.

