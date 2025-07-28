Stateside: Monday, July 28, 2025

Eleven people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City this past weekend. We talked to a reporter from Interlochen Public Radio who gave us updates. Also, the last surviving member of a well-known family of quadruplets from Lansing has died. The author of their biography shared how those suffering from mental illness in the 20th century, like the Cotton children, were treated differently. Then, a born and raised Owosso, Michigan author's new novel centers around two midwestern sisters who stumble upon parallel dimensions and come face-to-face with the unknown.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

