Stateside: Monday, July 28, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:16 PM EDT
Eleven people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City this past weekend. We talked to a reporter from Interlochen Public Radio who gave us updates. Also, the last surviving member of a well-known family of quadruplets from Lansing has died. The author of their biography shared how those suffering from mental illness in the 20th century, like the Cotton children, were treated differently. Then, a born and raised Owosso, Michigan author's new novel centers around two midwestern sisters who stumble upon parallel dimensions and come face-to-face with the unknown.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ed Ronco, news director for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Audrey Clare Farley, adjunct faculty member in Mount St Mary’s University’s Department of English
  • Megan Giddings, writer, author and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota
Stateside On Air mental illnesslegacypublic safetyTraverse Citymidwestbooksauthors
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
