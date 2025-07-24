Stateside: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Consumer confidence declined through the first half of 2025, according to a University of Michigan survey. We talked to an economic researcher about what that means for the overall economy. Also, a group in the Upper Peninsula is organizing to preserve the memory of labor icon “Big Annie.” Plus, a fourth-generation Michigan farmer talked to us about how he's dealing with uncertainty in the agricultural sector.

Also on today’s show, The Best Advice Show brings us tips on how to stop apologizing so much, Austin Rowlader with Interlochen Public Radio broke down what Medicaid cuts mean for healthcare providers in northern Michigan, and Stateside listener Elizabeth Chiaravalli sent us the sound of her summer: ceramic pots on potholed roads.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

