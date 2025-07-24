Stateside: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Consumer confidence declined through the first half of 2025, according to a University of Michigan survey. We talked to an economic researcher about what that means for the overall economy. Also, a group in the Upper Peninsula is organizing to preserve the memory of labor icon “Big Annie.” Plus, a fourth-generation Michigan farmer talked to us about how he's dealing with uncertainty in the agricultural sector.
Also on today’s show, The Best Advice Show brings us tips on how to stop apologizing so much, Austin Rowlader with Interlochen Public Radio broke down what Medicaid cuts mean for healthcare providers in northern Michigan, and Stateside listener Elizabeth Chiaravalli sent us the sound of her summer: ceramic pots on potholed roads.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
- Vada Riederich, founder of the Big Annie Statue Fund advisory committee
- Anita Campbell, volunteer with the Big Annie Statue Fund advisory committee
- Austin Rowlader, contributing reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Fred Leitz, fourth-generation farmer at Leitz Farms in West Michigan
- Elizabeth Chiaravalli, ceramicist and instructor at REACH Studio Art Center in Lansing