Stateside: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:52 PM EDT
First, we chatted with reporter Lindsay VanHulle about how tariffs are affecting General Motors’ profits and plans – and whether other automakers are facing the same consequences. 

Then, we learned that homeless people may no longer be able use rest areas for extended time periods.

After that, we had a discussion with a professor and parent who argues that cell phones should be banned from K-12 schools during school hours.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lindsay VanHulle, reporter covering General Motors for Automotive News
  • Maxwell Howard, freelance radio journalist working with Interlochen Public Radio
  • Margaret Murray, associate professor of communication at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
