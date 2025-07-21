Stateside: Monday, July 21, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of acres in the Upper Peninsula are under foreign ownership, particularly that of sovereign wealth funds. Bridge Michigan Capitol Reporter Simon Schuster spoke with us about the trend. Also, the complexity of the human brain and its functioning has long caused visualization issues for scientists. University of Michigan researcher Changyang Linghu elaborated on new methods of mapping memory and the brain. Then, how a satirical story jokingly renaming Saginaw Bay went viral and was taken seriously. Plus, the Points North podcast delved into the history of Lake Champlain's brush with Great Lake-hood.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

