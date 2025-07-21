© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 21, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 21, 2025 at 6:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Hundreds of thousands of acres in the Upper Peninsula are under foreign ownership, particularly that of sovereign wealth funds. Bridge Michigan Capitol Reporter Simon Schuster spoke with us about the trend. Also, the complexity of the human brain and its functioning has long caused visualization issues for scientists. University of Michigan researcher Changyang Linghu elaborated on new methods of mapping memory and the brain. Then, how a satirical story jokingly renaming Saginaw Bay went viral and was taken seriously. Plus, the Points North podcast delved into the history of Lake Champlain's brush with Great Lake-hood.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Changyang Linghu, assistant professor at the University of Michigan in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology
  • Alexandrea Ladiski, WCMU reporter
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of the Points North podcast
Tags
Stateside On Air timberforeign investmentforeign relationsbrainresearchmemorylakesGreat Lakeslocal historyMichigan history
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes