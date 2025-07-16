© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
The people of Michigan’s 35th State Senate District have been without representation in Lansing for 194 days. We spoke with Nancy Kaffer, Opinion Editor at The Detroit Free Press to understand why Governor Gretchen Whitmer has avoided calling a special election to fill the seat.

Then, we returned to a 2023 conversation about bike-strolling through Detroit with Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit Bike Tours and the Slow Roll weekly group ride.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of The Detroit Free Press
  • Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit bike tours and the Slow Roll weekly group ride, and store manager at Trek Detroit
state politicswhitmerstate senatebikingDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
