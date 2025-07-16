Stateside: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The people of Michigan’s 35th State Senate District have been without representation in Lansing for 194 days. We spoke with Nancy Kaffer, Opinion Editor at The Detroit Free Press to understand why Governor Gretchen Whitmer has avoided calling a special election to fill the seat.

Then, we returned to a 2023 conversation about bike-strolling through Detroit with Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit Bike Tours and the Slow Roll weekly group ride.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

