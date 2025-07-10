© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 10, 2025 at 9:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Lightning bugs, also known as fireflies, abound in Michigan right now. A Michigan State University entomologist talked about how we can keep them alive. Then, we heard about Detroit's second annual Collard Green Cook-off. Also, an ophthalmologist and open water swimmer became the first Michigander to cross the English Channel, swim around Manhattan Island, and clear the Catalina Channel.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Anthony Cognato, professor of entomology at Michigan State University and collection director at the Holistic Insect Systematics Laboratory
  • Khary Frazier, digital creator, founder of Detroit is Different and organizer of the Collard Green Cook-off
  • Michaela Ayers, producer and host of Black Her Stories
  • Dr. Bryan Huffman, ophthalmologist in Holland, Michigan, and open water swimmer
