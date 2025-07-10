Stateside: Thursday, July 10, 2025
Lightning bugs, also known as fireflies, abound in Michigan right now. A Michigan State University entomologist talked about how we can keep them alive. Then, we heard about Detroit's second annual Collard Green Cook-off. Also, an ophthalmologist and open water swimmer became the first Michigander to cross the English Channel, swim around Manhattan Island, and clear the Catalina Channel.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Anthony Cognato, professor of entomology at Michigan State University and collection director at the Holistic Insect Systematics Laboratory
- Khary Frazier, digital creator, founder of Detroit is Different and organizer of the Collard Green Cook-off
- Michaela Ayers, producer and host of Black Her Stories
- Dr. Bryan Huffman, ophthalmologist in Holland, Michigan, and open water swimmer