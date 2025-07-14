Stateside: Monday, July 14, 2025

An early legalizer of cannabis and host of the annual Hash Bash, Michigan is home to the premier marijuana economy of the Midwest. Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain's Detroit Business, walked us through the how and why of the Mitten's marijuana miracle, and why a small town in Southwest Michigan might be the cannabis capital of America. Following, Dan Wanschura and Morgan Springer gave us the scoop on the elusive origins — and taste — of blue moon ice cream for the Points North podcast. One thing is sure: this Midwestern classic's history is as complex as its flavor profile.

