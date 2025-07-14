© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 14, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
An early legalizer of cannabis and host of the annual Hash Bash, Michigan is home to the premier marijuana economy of the Midwest. Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain's Detroit Business, walked us through the how and why of the Mitten's marijuana miracle, and why a small town in Southwest Michigan might be the cannabis capital of America. Following, Dan Wanschura and Morgan Springer gave us the scoop on the elusive origins — and taste — of blue moon ice cream for the Points North podcast. One thing is sure: this Midwestern classic's history is as complex as its flavor profile.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain's Detroit Business
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Points North podcast
  • Morgan Springer, contributing editor and producer at Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside On Air ice creamFoodlocal historymarijuanamarijuana industryeconomybusinessmarijuana businesscannabis businessMichigan history
