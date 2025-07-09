Stateside: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

As children grow up, they reach heights that their parents could only dream of. Michigan father-daughter duo Christopher and Sara took this literally: Michigan Public's Christopher Johnson narrated his first experience as his private pilot daughter's passenger. Plus, Cedric Bass, Dr. Deborah Covington and Kat Slocum brought together perspectives of lived experience, community organization and archaeology to speak on the restoration of Ypsilanti's Woodlawn cemetery, a black cemetery dedicated in the 1940's which served Washtenaw County until it fell into disrepair around 1965.

