Stateside: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
As children grow up, they reach heights that their parents could only dream of. Michigan father-daughter duo Christopher and Sara took this literally: Michigan Public's Christopher Johnson narrated his first experience as his private pilot daughter's passenger. Plus, Cedric Bass, Dr. Deborah Covington and Kat Slocum brought together perspectives of lived experience, community organization and archaeology to speak on the restoration of Ypsilanti's Woodlawn cemetery, a black cemetery dedicated in the 1940's which served Washtenaw County until it fell into disrepair around 1965.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Christopher Johnson, Weekend Morning Host at Michigan Public and plane passenger
- Sara Johnson, private pilot
- Cedric Bass, descendent of a person buried at the Woodlawn cemetery
- Dr. Deborah Covington, Co-Chair of the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County and Historic District Commissioner
- Kat Slocum, Archaeologist and lead volunteer on the Woodlawn cemetery restoration project