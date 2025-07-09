© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

As children grow up, they reach heights that their parents could only dream of. Michigan father-daughter duo Christopher and Sara took this literally: Michigan Public's Christopher Johnson narrated his first experience as his private pilot daughter's passenger. Plus, Cedric Bass, Dr. Deborah Covington and Kat Slocum brought together perspectives of lived experience, community organization and archaeology to speak on the restoration of Ypsilanti's Woodlawn cemetery, a black cemetery dedicated in the 1940's which served Washtenaw County until it fell into disrepair around 1965.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Christopher Johnson, Weekend Morning Host at Michigan Public and plane passenger
  • Sara Johnson, private pilot
  • Cedric Bass, descendent of a person buried at the Woodlawn cemetery
  • Dr. Deborah Covington, Co-Chair of the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County and Historic District Commissioner
  • Kat Slocum, Archaeologist and lead volunteer on the Woodlawn cemetery restoration project
Tags
Stateside On Air ypsilantiBlack historycemeteryracial segregationracismcommunityblack churchfatherfamilyairplanevolunteeringrestoration
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes