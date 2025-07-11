© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, July 11, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
It’s bookclub Friday here on Stateside! Today we re-aired conversations with three Michigan authors whose stories grew out of the real-life histories of our state.

Mary Scholl wrote The Empty House, a children’s book about a community of forest animals inspired by childhood summers spent at her grandparent’s cottage in Onekama near Lake Michigan. Scholl, who is the owner and operator of the Beaver Island Toy Museum, wrote the book in 1960, while in college, but only published it last year.

Mid-Michigan resident Karen Dionne is a best-selling author of thriller novels, including The Marsh King’s Daughter, set in the Upper Peninsula’s Tahquamenon River Valley. In 2023, The Marsh King’s Daughter was adapted into a feature film starring Daisy Ridley.

New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley followed up her smash 2021 young adult thriller, Firekeeper’s Daughter, with Warrior Girl Unearthed. It’s about a teen girl on Sugar Island off of Sault Ste. Marie, who begins to unravel a complex web of secrets as her Anishinaabe community grapples with a murder, graverobbers, and a circle of missing women.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mary Scholl, author of The Empty House
  • Karen Dionne, author of The Marsh King’s Daughter
  • Angeline Boulley, author of Warrior Girl Unearthed
michigan booksbooksMichigan authorsUpper PeninsulaFictionBeaver Island
