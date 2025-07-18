Stateside: Friday, July 18, 2025

Congress voted this week to claw back billions of dollars in funding for public media. We sat down with Michigan Public General Manager Wendy Turner to talk about what this means for stations around our state. Also, live theater environments can be overstimulating for kids with autism, ADHD, and other neurological diagnoses. We talked to a Michigan State University professor who has put together a guide for theaters on how to make performances more welcoming for neurodiverse audiences. Plus, a new episode of The Dish! This time, the team heads up north to talk to the mother-daughter team behind Raphael Foods near Suttons Bay. Most of their dishes are built on fry bread – a Native American flatbread with a complex history.

