Stateside: Thursday, July 17, 2025

First, a Dearborn steel plant went idle this week due to decreased demand for steel from the automotive industry. Michigan Public’s Sarah Cwiek talked about how increased tariffs are impacting domestic steel production, and why those who live near the plant may be relieved the plant has gone quiet.

Then, city planning leaders in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids discussed the challenges of increasing housing density in their respective cities, and how their communities have responded.

And a mid-Michigan mom told Stateside about her experience navigating gender-affirming care for her transgender son — and what some legislators get wrong about gender transition.

Finally, essayist Tamar Charney reflects on plane watching in northern Michigan.

