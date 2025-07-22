Stateside: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Today, small Michigan colleges and universities have been closing, including Siena Heights University, set to close in 2026. A reporter for MLive talked about the business model for this space in higher education. Also, a nonprofit that collects and redistributes unused cancer drugs to those in need just partnered with the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians to collect and distribute drugs there. Two pharmacists shared insight on the collaboration. Then, a conversation with a Michigan Law professor whose new book inspects the powers of Congress.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

