Aaron Mondry, Outlier Media
Aaron Mondry is a reporter with Outlier Media. He also writes The Dig, a weekly newsletter on housing and real estate.
Experts agree that Detroit’s population has been undercounted, costing millions annually. The City of Detroit says in a lawsuit that the way the U.S. Census Bureau determines population fundamentally disadvantages “older urban cities.”
After facility and casework problems, rebuilding trust with veterans at Piquette Square a work in progressThe owner has made repairs after flood damage and some improvements to services. Residents say there’s more work to be done.
Tenant associations are springing up across the city. Their members say they’re pushing back against landlords who profit off buildings they don’t take care of — while raising rents and evicting residents.