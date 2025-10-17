County official: Flint water crisis settlement funds scheduled to be released in November

A Genesee county official says Flint Water Settlement funds will begin to be distributed starting in November.

Starting in 2014, tens of thousands of people living and working in Flint were exposed to lead and other contaminants in their drinking water. The exposure began after the ill-fated decision to change the source of the city’s tap water.

The head of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners says the more than $600 million legal settlement fund created by the state of Michigan, city of Flint and several businesses is scheduled to be released next month.

“While this development represents a step forward, we must remain deeply mindful that no amount of financial restitution can undo the irreversible harm done to our people,” said Delrico Lloyd, Genesee County Board of Commissioners chairman.

More than 25,000 people have qualified for a share of the settlement.

Most of the settlement is reserved for those who were children during the Flint Water crisis, who would have been among who’s health would have been most affected.