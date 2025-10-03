© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Mexico: The cumbia DJs of the streets

By Karla Gachet,
Ivan Kashinsky
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:30 AM EDT
La gente baila en la fiesta de cumpleaños número 40 de Brenda Cazárez mientras Sonido Colombia toca música en la colonia Privada Cusco, en Monterrey, México, el 12 de agosto de 2023.
Ivan Kashinsky /
People dance at Brenda Cazárez's 40th birthday party as Sonido Colombia plays music in the Privada Cusco neighborhood of Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 12, 2023.

This is part of a special series, Cumbia Across Latin America, a visual report across six countries developed over several years, covering the people, places and cultures that keep this music genre alive.

In the middle of the mountains of Monterrey, there is a Colombia chiquita, a Colombia regia, or royal. Monterrey is a city of migrants who came from the countryside to work in this industrial city. Perhaps it is the longing for a past life that connected the migrant neighborhoods of Monterrey to the songs about rural life along the Colombian coast. This is the land of the "sonideros," DJs who collect cumbia and tropical music records and appeared on the scene in the 1960s. To this day, they bring their equipment to clubs and street parties.

Vista de Monterrey desde un edificio, el 24 de diciembre de 2022. La ciudad también es conocida como "Colombia chiquita" o "la pequeña Colombia".
Ivan Kashinsky /
A view of Monterrey from a building on Dec. 24, 2022. The city is also known as "Colombia chiquita," or Little Colombia.
Pedro Niño y Luisa López bailan cumbias tocadas por su hija, Lucy López, una sonidera que transmite en vivo todos los días desde su página de Facebook, el 25 de diciembre de 2022.
Karla Gachet /
Pedro Niño and Luisa López dance to cumbias played by their daughter, Lucy López, a sonidera who broadcasts live daily on her Facebook page, on Dec. 25, 2022.
Lucy López, una DJ de cumbia sonidera, transmite su programa diario por Facebook desde su casa en Monterrey, México, donde pone canciones de cumbia solicitadas y mensajes para sus seguidores. La Nochebuena, el 24 de diciembre de 2022, ella y su familia rezaron al Niño Jesús antes de salir al aire.
Karla Gachet /
Lucy Lopez, a cumbia sonidera DJ, broadcasts her daily Facebook show from her home in Monterrey, where she plays requested cumbia tracks and messages for fans. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022, she and her family prayed to baby Jesus before going live.
Gabriel Dueñez, uno de los DJs más conocidos de Monterrey y a quien se le atribuye la invención de la cumbia rebajada, se sienta junto a su equipo con su hija, Gaby Dueñez, quien también es DJ, y su esposa, Juanita Moreno, el 11 de agosto de 2023, en Monterrey.
Ivan Kashinsky /
Gabriel Dueñez, one of the best-known DJs in Monterrey who is credited with inventing cumbia rebajada, sits by his equipment with his daughter, Gaby Dueñez, who is also a DJ, and his wife, Juanita Moreno, on Aug. 11, 2023, in Monterrey.

Gabriel Dueñez is one of the best known "sonideros." His daughter says that at a party, due to the overheating of his equipment, the tempo of a cumbia playing became much slower than normal. Thus, by accident, the cumbia rebajada was born alongside its slow dances, like the gavilán, or hawk, in which people dance hunched down low with their arms spread wide. This new style and the obsession with Colombia would become an urban subculture called Kolombia, and its members "cholombianos." They borrow Los Angeles' cholo style from their neighbors to the north.

Merany Yusseth Ávila, integrante de Unión de Cumbia, un grupo de jóvenes que bailan cumbia "regia" en Monterrey, posa para un retrato el 23 de agosto de 2023.
Karla Gachet /
Merany Yusseth Avila, a member of Union de Cumbia, a group of young people who dance cumbia "regia" in Monterrey, poses for a portrait on Aug. 23, 2023.
Discos de vinilo de la colección de Vázquez en su casa en la colonia Independencia de Monterrey, el 9 de agosto de 2023.
Karla Gachet /
Vinyl records in Vazquez's collection at his home in Monterrey's Independencia neighborhood on Aug. 9, 2023.
José Catarino Vázquez Villegas y su nieto, Jesús Alejandro, posan para un retrato en su casa en la colonia Independencia, el 9 de agosto de 2023. Vázquez es un sonidero reconocido en la Independencia.
Karla Gachet /
Jose Catarino Vazquez Villegas and his grandson, Jesus Alejandro, pose for a portrait at their home in the Independencia neighborhood on Aug. 9, 2023. Vazquez is a renowned sonidero, or cumbia DJ, in La Independencia.
Ana Karen Domínguez baila cumbia con Robert Escareno Rivas en el bar Ray Charles de Monterrey, México, el 23 de diciembre de 2022.
Ivan Kashinsky /
Ana Karen Domínguez dances cumbia with Robert Escareno Rivas at Ray Charles Bar in Monterrey, Mexico, on Dec. 23, 2022.
Jeffrey Alexander Pérez Rivera, de casi 8 años, posa para un retrato el 23 de agosto de 2023. Es miembro de Unión de Cumbia, un grupo de jóvenes que bailan cumbia "regia" en Monterrey, México.
Karla Gachet /
Jeffrey Alexander Pérez Rivera, nearly 8 years old, poses for a portrait on Aug. 23, 2023. He is a member of Unión de Cumbia, a group of young people who dance cumbia "regia" in Monterrey.

In Monterrey, cumbia was considered gang music because it thrived in low-income and migrant neighborhoods called colonias. At its epicenter is the colonia Independencia, or as everyone calls it, "Indepe." In those times, young people who self-described as gangsters fought for territory, and one of their subversive acts was to tag the walls of the city with the verses of cumbia songs. Maikle Gutierrez lives in La Indepe and sells Colombian records and paraphernalia in front of the iconic Puente del Papa "Pope's Bridge" where "sonideros" like Dueñez sold cassettes with mixes made at their parties in the '80s. These recordings included shoutouts to family and friends who'd migrated out of the country. It is rare to enter a sonidero's house and not find an altar dedicated to Landero, the Binomio de Oro, or the Corraleros de Majagual, as if La Indepe was frozen in time, forever enchanted by the Colombian cumbia of the '60s and '70s.

Un hombre camina sobre el icónico Puente del Papa en Monterrey el 28 de diciembre de 2022.
Ivan Kashinsky /
A man walks over the iconic Puente del Papa in Monterrey on Dec. 28, 2022.
Discos cuelgan del techo en la tienda de Maykle Gutiérrez, ubicada bajo Puente del Papa en Monterrey, el 12 de agosto de 2022.
Karla Gachet /
Records hang from the ceiling in Maykle Gutiérrez's shop beneath Monterrey's Puente del Papa on Aug. 12, 2022.
Alberto Aldaba Zúñiga calienta antes de ensayar con su banda, Canto Negro, en Monterrey, México, el 27 de diciembre de 2022.
Ivan Kashinksy /
Alberto Aldaba Zúñiga warms up before rehearsing with his band, Canto Negro, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Dec. 27, 2022.

At the turn of this century, organized crime took over the city, increasing violence, especially in the colonias, which were taken over by the cartels. Because of this, many adolescents were recruited and used as cannon fodder. Everything changed. During this dark period in Monterrey, street parties were moved indoors for security. The city was taken over by fear.

Personas bailan en una fiesta de cumbia en Monterrey, México, mientras la banda Los Kombolokos toca para un público que incluye a muchas familias, el 10 de agosto de 2023.
Karla Gachet /
People dance at a cumbia party in Monterrey as the band Los Kombolokos performs for a crowd that includes many families, on Aug. 10, 2023.
La gente baila mientras la banda de cumbia Fusión Colombiana toca en el bar Wateke de Monterrey, México, el 28 de diciembre de 2022.
Ivan Kashinsky /
People dance as the cumbia band Fusión Colombiana plays at the bar Wateke in Monterrey on Dec. 28, 2022.
Juan Carlos Ovalle Lucio, un DJ conocido como Sonido Colombia, pone discos de cumbia en La Molienda, un bar en Monterrey, México, el 23 de diciembre de 2022.
Ivan Kashinsky /
Juan Carlos Ovalle Lucio, a DJ who goes by Sonido Colombia, plays cumbia records at La Molienda, a bar in Monterrey, on Dec. 23, 2022.

After more than a decade of extreme violence, cumbia returned to the streets. "Cholombianos" disappeared due to constant police persecution for wearing baggy pants, Converse and eccentric hairstyles. Many young people who survived the violence of those years are now found at family parties, forever distancing themselves from the streets. Elizabeth Hernandez, a member of Union de Cumbia, says that when she dances, she even forgets she has a boyfriend. She dances as long as her body holds out.

El bar La Esquina Sonidera, en el barrio La Independencia de Monterrey, México, se llena de bailarines el 13 de agosto de 2023. El bar abre los domingos por la noche, donde algunas mujeres se paran en la barra y los hombres les pagan por bailar.
Karla Gachet /
Dancers fill La Esquina Sonidera bar in Monterrey's La Independencia neighborhood on Aug. 13, 2023. The bar opens Sunday nights, where some women stand at the bar and men pay them for dances.

This coverage was made with the support of the National Geographic Society Explorer program.

Karla Gachet and Ivan Kashinsky are photojournalists based in Los Angeles. You can see more of Karla's work on her website, KarlaGachet.com, or on Instagram at @kchete77. Ivan's work is available on his website, IvanKphoto.com, or on Instagram at @ivankphoto.

This work was also featured in a video produced in collaboration with editor Alejo Reinoso, and was recognized by the 2025 POY Latam Awards in the multimedia category.

