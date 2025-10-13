Ecuador: The Andean reinvention of cumbia

Karla Gachet / Celebration of San Juanes in Cotacachi, province of Imbabura, Ecuador on July 1, 2024. The Cumbia Andina is a mixture of Indigenous rhythms from the north of the country, such as San Juanitos, played and danced to during the celebrations, and Colombian cumbia.

This is part of a special series, Cumbia Across Latin America, a visual report across six countries developed over several years, covering the people, places and cultures that keep this music genre alive.

The first cumbia recorded in Ecuador at the end of the 1960s had only one verse. It was called "Cumbia Triste" and was written by Polibio Mayorga. This musician from Ambato, Ecuador, tropicalized the national music of the Ecuadorian highlands, which had long been stigmatized for its Indigenous roots and the sad melodies often associated with them. Mayorga combined the rhythms of the San Juanito — traditional Andean music — with rural Colombian cumbia, which arrived in Ecuador via the record industry, already processed and whitewashed. The result marked a new identity for many provincial migrants who came to populate the country's urban centers.

Karla Gachet / A view of the Tungurahua volcano in Equador's Imbabura province on July 2, 2024.

Karla Gachet / Dancers at the celebration of San Juanes in Cotacachi, Imbabura, Ecuador, on June 30, 2024.

Karla Gachet / The celebration of San Juanes in Cotacachi, Imbabura, Ecuador, on July 1, 2024.

Karla Gachet / People get together at a park in Lican, Chimborazo, Ecuador, on Jan. 1, 2024, for a Los Cumbancheros concert in honor of the Divino Niño, or baby Jesus. Modern devotion to the Divino Niño originated in Bogotá, Colombia, in the early 20th century — another example of Colombian influence in the region.

While Polibio Mayorga laid the groundwork for an Ecuadorian cumbia sound, it was musicians like Medardo Luzuriaga who transformed the genre into a national sensation. His son Manuel Luzuriaga plays for the cumbia orchestra Los Cumbancheros and when he talks about his father, his eyes shine. Medardo was Manuel's teacher and one of the most respected musicians in the history of cumbia orchestras in Ecuador. At the end of the '60s, Medardo created the orchestra Don Medardo y sus Players. Medardo recorded more than 100 albums, and his emblematic cumbias, including "Cumbia Chonera" and "La Novia," still live in the collective conscience of the entire country. Many of his children and grandchildren created multiple orchestras after his death, all still playing his golden repertoire.

Karla Gachet / Geovanni Vivas, a trombonist, and Bryan Torres, a bassist in the Los Cumbancheros orchestra, prepare to perform a New Year's Eve show in the Andean town of Quero, Ecuador, on Dec. 31, 2023. The concert took place in the town's central plaza.

Karla Gachet / Manuel Luzuriaga, also known as Garabito, sits on a bus with his band, Los Cumhancheros, on Dec. 31, 2023. Luzuriaga is the son of Medardo Luzuriaga and was part of the original Don Medardo y sus Players orchestra before he broke away to start his own with his nephew.

Karla Gachet / Ricardo Luzuriaga, the manager of Los Cumbancheros and one of Medardo Luzuriaga's grandsons, prepares as the band gets ready to perform a New Year's Eve show in the Andean town of Quero, Ecuador, on Dec. 31, 2023.

Karla Gachet / The Cumbia orchestra Los Cumbancheros perform near the city of Riobamba in the Andes of Ecuador on Jan. 1, 2024.

Karla Gachet / People from the town of Tiwintza, a district in Ecuador's Morona Santiago province, dance to the rhythm of the Los Cumbancheros orchestra on Oct. 24, 2023.

Estafanny Guerrero has wanted to be a "Canelita" since she was 5 years old. Standing with her boots and red hair extensions on the table, she sang the songs of Tierra Canela, a female tecnocumbia group that hires young women from all over the country. Thousands participated in the latest callout to find new members. Some musicians and spectators criticize the group, saying they're just pretty faces and sexy bodies, but they spend long hours in singing and dancing classes, and can fire up any audience. Tecnocumbia, a product of mass consumption, mixes Indigenous rhythms from Ecuador and Peru to make them danceable.

Karla Gachet / Members of Tierra Canela shop before performing near Ambato on Dec. 8, 2023.

Karla Gachet / Estefanny Guerrero and Johanna Quistial try on their new outfits with the help of their manager on Dec. 22, 2023. Members of Tierra Canela wear brightly colored, locally made outfits and high-heeled boots.

Karla Gachet / Elizabeth Nuñez and Guerrero travel in a minibus in Ecuador on Dec. 9, 2023. The bus doubles as a dressing room, dining room and bed for members of Tierra Canela.

Karla Gachet / Tierra Canela performs at an LGTBQ bar in Quito, Ecuador, on Dec. 9, 2023.

Guerrero eventually made it to Tierra Canela and still wears red hair extensions. The 31-year-old says that she plans to withdraw from the group soon — to avoid being kicked out for being "too old." The group's managers prefer its members, who are often supporting their families, conceal their real ages and not disclose whether they're mothers or if they have boyfriends in interviews.

Karla Gachet / Tierra Canela perform for staff at Hospital Básico San Miguel in Ambato, Ecuador, on Dec. 10, 2023. The audience chanted their songs of love and heartbreak, and their technocumbia steps have gone viral across Ecuador.

Karla Gachet / Fabiana Buenaire Vilche, one of Tierra Canela's former members, is embraced by a crowd of fans during a concert on Dec. 9, 2023, near Ambato, Ecuador.

Karla Gachet / Vilche lays on the ground, exhausted after a long day of work, with Sharit Hernandez, the daughter of another member of the group, on Dec. 27, 2023.

This coverage was made with the support of the National Geographic Society Explorer program.

