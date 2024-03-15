Join Michigan Public Reads to discuss "devour-in-one-sitting" novel, My Murder

Michigan Public’s book club, Michigan Public Reads, has announced its next featured book: My Murder by Lansing-native Katie Williams

From Penguin Random House, My Murder is described as "a devour-in-one-sitting, clever twist on the classic thriller." The premise follows Lou, a happily married wife and mother, who also is a victim of a local serial killer. Lou is brought back to life through a government project. But as she returns to her normal life, questions arise about what preceded her death and who she can really trust.

We'll be discussing the book in late May in Lansing, Michigan. More details on the date and location will be announced soon. Author Katie Williams will join Stateside producer Mercedes Mejia, and other Michigan Public staff members in Lansing for a conversation about the book. You can find your own copy here.

This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join. There will also be a Zoom option for statewide listeners. While we encourage those joining the discussion to have read the book, we also welcome non-readers to come and connect with other Michigan Public listeners. The next selection for the Michigan Public Reads book club will also be announced at the end of the evening.

Previous books read and discussed by Michigan Public Reads were Jemele Hill's Uphill, Kelsey Ronan's Chevy in the Hole, Angeline Boulley's Firekeeper's Daughter and Kiley Reid's Come and Get It.

About Michigan Public Reads

Throughout the year, Michigan Public Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Public Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers — and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan. You can learn more what to expect from our events here.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here.

Thank you to our Michigan Radio Reads book club partner: Grand Rapids Public Library.

