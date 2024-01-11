Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
On today's Stateside, we took a closer look at crime rates in Detroit, as well as where in the city those decreased rates are reflected. Next, we spoke with the CEO of Freedom House in Detroit. The need for migrant services is exceeding what's available. Then, we revisited our conversation with Curtis Chin, whose memoir just made the Library of Michigan's 2024 Michigan Notable Books list. Plus, we spoke with another Michigan author about her new novel, which follows a Lansing woman who is murdered by a serial killer and comes back to life.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
- Briana Rice, Detroit reporter and producer for Michigan Public
- Elizabeth Orozco-Vasquez, CEO of Freedom House
- Curtis Chin, author of "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant;" writer; producer; director; activist
- Katie Williams, author of “My Murder;” writer of adult and young adult fiction; assistant professor in fiction writing at Emerson College