Unwrap the magic: Essential holiday films for the whole family

It’s that time of year! With winds gusting and snow blowing, nothing sounds better than watching a movie (by yourself or with friends and family) under a cozy blanket.

To make movie choosing a little less stressful, I’ve compiled a list of holiday movies (and what platforms they’re on) for you. Also, your friendly reminder that you can still buy movies on CDs.

The Santa Clause - Disney+

While I’ve only listed the first movie, all of them are a good watch. Want to watch the series too? Go ahead. I just can’t attest to it because I haven’t seen it.

Watch as divorced dad Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off of their roof. Picking up a piece of paper, signifying the Santa Clause, Calvin must undergo a transformation to become the new Santa.

The Christmas Chronicles - Netflix

The first one is better than the second one, but feel free to watch both.

Kate and Teddy Pierce accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. With Santa, his reindeer, sleigh, and bag of presents scattered around Chicago, the brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save the holiday with a savvy, straight-talking Santa.

Elf - HBO Max

It’s been some time since I’ve seen this one, but I don’t have any cautionary tale.

Buddy the elf (Will Ferrell) doesn’t quite fit in with the other North Pole elves. Upon learning that his height, ears, and other features come from a human, he travels to New York to meet his real dad and spread some holiday cheer.

The Grinch (Who Stole Christmas) - Peacock

There are three versions of this Dr. Seuss tale: two animated and one live action. It’s been way too long since I’ve seen the original animated version, but can attest that the new Illumination one is great for kids of all ages.

A word of caution about the live action version: it can be scary for little kids. Jim Carey’s portrayal of the character is erratic at times. It may be best to watch this before showing your kids.

Follow the Whos in Whoville and the Grinch on Mount Crumpit as they navigate the holiday season, which is quite the celebration in the town, and learn that Christmas isn’t about being selfish (Illumination) or consumerism (live action) but the thought and feelings behind it.

Red One - Amazon Prime

This is a one-time watch, in my opinion, but a good movie if you haven’t seen it before.

Santa Claus, Code Name: Red One, has been kidnapped! His head of security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with an infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) and cross continents to find St. Nick and save Christmas.

The Polar Express - Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+

While this was a childhood holiday staple, looking back at scenes now, it’s kind of scary. Namely, no one’s knees function like real knees, there’s a weird man on the roof of the train, and the elves look like grown people.

A young boy who’s grown skeptical of Santa Claus finds a train stopped outside his window on Christmas Eve. After accepting the invitation from the conductor to hop on board, he finds himself making fast friends and discovering the true meaning of Christmas on his way to the North Pole.

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas - Disney+

This is a great family movie that showcases the warmth of California and the snow of the mountains. If you haven’t watched the series Good Luck Charlie, I also recommend that. Not holiday related, just good.

It’s the holidays and the Duncans make their way to sunny Palm Springs to visit their grandparents. One snatch, Amy and Teddy aren’t on the flight to California. Join the pair as they make their way from Colorado to California just in time for the holiday.

Home Alone - Disney+ and Hulu

I like all the Home Alone movies, although the ones with Macaulay Culkin were the best. This is a great watch with kids, unless they're the mischievous ones, lest they get any ideas. Also, if you like nostalgia, here’s the Google Ad (also starring Macaulay Culkin) parodying the movie.

The MacAllisters are all gathering to celebrate the holidays in Paris. The night before, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) gets in trouble and is sent to spend the night in the attic. When the alarm clock doesn’t go off in the morning, the family rushes to make it to the airport and on their flight, which they do, minus Kevin. Follow Kevin as he enjoys his newfound freedom and has to defend his home from robbers.

Christmas with the Kranks - HBO Max

Why does Tim Allen have to spend holiday movies hating on them only for karma to hate on him? I don’t know. What I do know is that it’s satisfying to watch.

Luther and Nora Krank finally have a Christmas to themselves. So, instead of putting Frosty on the roof, they decide to go on a cruise. They soon become social outcasts in their holiday-obsessed neighborhood. All’s going well until their daughter decides to come home for the holidays.

Klaus - Netflix

This movie is worth every award it has. The animations and the comedic timings really make it a fun watch for all ages.

After proving himself to be the worst student at the academy, a selfish postman is sent to a frozen town in the North. There, he forms an unlikely friendship with the reclusive toymaker Klaus. The duo deliver joy and warmth to a town that desperately needs it.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas - YouTube

This movie is available for free on YouTube. This and Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! are the shining stars of the PBS franchise.

Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat are having a merry old time counting down the days to Christmas. From selecting the tree to watching snow fall in the museum, they’ve got it all figured out, except one thing: what present to get the other. Join them both as they figure out what the other wants for the holiday.

Rise of the Guardians - Peacock

While not a holiday movie, it does deal with various holidays.

Generation after generation, immortal guardians, like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, Sandman, and Tooth Fairy, protect the world’s children from darkness and despair. With the evil boogeyman, Pitch Black, plotting to overthrow the guardians by obliterating children’s belief in them, it falls on Jack Frost to save the guardians and destroy Black.

The Hundred-Foot Journey - Not Streaming

This isn’t a holiday movie. It doesn’t even have any of the holiday characters in it. However, it makes this list because it leaves the same feel-good and joyous feeling that holidays often do. It’s a really good watch should you find it in your local library.

Hassan Kadam (Manish Dayal) is an extraordinary albeit largely self-taught culinary novice. When he and his family are displaced from India, they settle in a quaint French town and decide to open an eatery, much to the dismay of their neighbor Madame Mallory (Helen Mirren), who also happens to own an acclaimed restaurant just 100 feet away. Thus begins the war between the two establishments.