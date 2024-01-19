Auchter's Art: How about the weather?

Okay, granted, winter did hit later than it usually does this year. And the weather we've experienced over the past week has been severe. But in the end, it is January, and this is Michigan, so it really isn't that remarkable. And yet, that doesn't stop all of us from persistently remarking, does it?

Still, if the alternative is election talk...

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.