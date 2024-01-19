© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: How about the weather?

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Okay, granted, winter did hit later than it usually does this year. And the weather we've experienced over the past week has been severe. But in the end, it is January, and this is Michigan, so it really isn't that remarkable. And yet, that doesn't stop all of us from persistently remarking, does it?

Still, if the alternative is election talk...

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
