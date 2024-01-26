Auchter's Art: Straight to the point

The middle panel is a direct quote from UAW President, Shawn Fain, in a speech he gave this week announcing the union's endorsement of Joe Biden for U.S. President.

Fain has made quite a name for himself for being an authentic, often salty voice of the working class. He can be theatrical, but he also says what he means and doesn't seem to suffer fools. I've also read similar things said in praise of Donald Trump (usually by Trump himself).

While the UAW endorsement is definitely a Michigan issue, I regret not having the time to do a cartoon on Governor Whitmer's State of the State Address. It was simply too close to my deadline. I'm sure I'll have plenty of time to work with the issues she presented.

But I regret that by next week it will no longer be timely to comment on her 1980s music and culture references. Alas. I'll just need to find another excuse to draw big hair, pleated pants, and Miami Vice jackets.

