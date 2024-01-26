© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Straight to the point

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

The middle panel is a direct quote from UAW President, Shawn Fain, in a speech he gave this week announcing the union's endorsement of Joe Biden for U.S. President.

Fain has made quite a name for himself for being an authentic, often salty voice of the working class. He can be theatrical, but he also says what he means and doesn't seem to suffer fools. I've also read similar things said in praise of Donald Trump (usually by Trump himself).

While the UAW endorsement is definitely a Michigan issue, I regret not having the time to do a cartoon on Governor Whitmer's State of the State Address. It was simply too close to my deadline. I'm sure I'll have plenty of time to work with the issues she presented.

But I regret that by next week it will no longer be timely to comment on her 1980s music and culture references. Alas. I'll just need to find another excuse to draw big hair, pleated pants, and Miami Vice jackets.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: How about the weather?
    John Auchter
    Okay, granted, winter did hit later than it usually does this year. But in the end, it is January, and this is Michigan, so it really isn't that remarkable. And yet, that doesn't stop all of us from persistently remarking, does it?
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Michigan's big win
    John Auchter
    I think on the whole, the best story was that the state of Michigan got a win. We don't get many — especially over the past couple of decades. So even though it was college football (and all the baggage that comes with that), it's gratifying to have "Michigan" and "the best" in the same headline.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Be careful what you wish for
    John Auchter
    Well, I suppose that when you elect a Trump protégé to lead your state party, you shouldn't be surprised by the results. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.