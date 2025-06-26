Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 27-29)

The most successful film in this beloved animation franchise, Shrek 2 features the vocal talents of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas, John Cleese and Julie Andrews, along with an enchanting orchestral score by acclaimed composer Harry Gregson-Williams.



In this installment, Shrek and Princess Fiona return from their honeymoon to find an invitation to visit Fiona’s parents, the King and Queen of the Kingdom of Far, Far Away, forcing Shrek to face his greatest challenge yet... the in-laws!



Little do Shrek and Fiona know that their marriage foiled the King’s plans for his daughter’s future... and his own. Now he must enlist the help of a powerful Fairy Godmother, the handsome Prince Charming and the famed ogre killer Puss In Boots to restore his own version of ‘happily ever after’. Family fun for kids of all ages, Shrek 2 in Concert will make all of your musical fairytales come true!



Shrek 2 © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.