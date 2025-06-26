© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 27-29)

Michigan Public | By Miles Anderson
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:12 AM EDT

Two peninsulas and countless freshwater islands make up the great state of Michigan. All that land (and water) means there's a lot to do across the state so, Michigan Public scrupulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Soo Locks Engineers Day
6/27, 9 a.m.
Soo Locks Park 329 W Portage Ave, Sault Sainte Marie
Free

Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
6/27-6/29, All day
Howell High School 1200 West Grand River Road, Howell
Free

Lakeshore Art Festival 2025
6/28-6/29, 9-5
Western Ave & Hackley Park 380 W Western Ave, Muskegon
Free

National Cherry Festival
6/28-7/5, All day
Downtown Traverse City 521 S. Union Street, Traverse City
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor Summer Festival
6/27 - 6/29, 5:00 p.m.
Ingalls Mall & downtown Ann Arbor
Free

Shakespeare in the Arb
6/26 - 6/29, 6:30 p.m.
Nichols Arboretum
$25

Chelsea Fireworks at the Fairgrounds
6/28 3-11 p.m.
Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce 20501 W Old US Hwy 12 Chelsea
Free

Saline Food Truck Festival
6/28 11-3 p.m.
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road Ann Arbor
$1

Metro Detroit

Rocket Classic
6/27-6/29 Fri 6:20 a.m., 7:15 a.m.
Detroit Golf Club 17911 Hamilton Road Detroit
$98

Detroit Tigers
6/27-6/29, Fri 7:10 p.m., Sat 1:10 p.m., Sun 7:10 p.m.
Comerica Park
Prices Vary

Ahmed Albasheer Stand-Up Live
6/27 8 p.m.
The Fillmore Detroit2115 Woodward Ave. Detroit, Michigan 48201
$49.99

The Blue Stones — Metro North America ’25
6/28 7 p.m.
St. Andrew's Hall 431 E. Congress St. Detroit
$35.25

Grand Rapids

THE FRAY - THE FRAY IS BACK 2025
6/27 7 p.m.
GLC Live at 20 Monroe 11 Ottawa Ave. NW Grand Rapids
$53.00

Smiling Acres Music Festival 2025
6/27 - 6/29 9-8 p.m.
Smiling Acres 3060 N Johnson Rd Trufant
$25.00

Grand Rapids Taco, Tequila and Margarita Fest
6/28 4-8 p.m.
Riverside Park 2001 Monroe Avenue NE Grand Rapids
$19.99

Vintage and Handmade Marketplace
6/29 10-5 p.m.
Grand Rapids Downtown Market 435 Ionia Ave. SW Grand Rapids
Free

Kalamazoo

The Avett Brothers
6/27 7:30 p.m.
Wings Event Center 3600 Vanrick Drive Kalamazoo
$72.28

Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival 2025
6/27 - 6/28 Fri 4-12:30 a.m., Sat 12-12:30 a.m.
Arcadia Creek Festival Place 157 S. Kalamazoo Mall Kalamazoo
$7.18

Concert for Critters
6/28 5 p.m.
Gull Lake Distilling Company 92 E. Michigan Ave. Galesburg
$10

Sunday Night Blues Jam at Shakespeare's Pub
6/29 6-9 p.m.
Shakespeare's Pub 241 E Kalamazoo Avenue Kalamazoo
Free

Lansing

ReFashion Upcycle Drop-In
6/27 11-3 p.m.
MSU Surplus Store & Recycling Center - Education Center, 468 Green Way, East Lansing
Free

Lansing Pride
6/28 1-10 p.m.
Old Town Lansing Turner Street, Lansing
Free

Mason Outdoor Expo
6/28 10-4 p.m.
Ingham county fairgrounds, 700 E. Ash, Mason
Free

Lansing Lugnuts
6/27 - 6/29 Fri & Sat 7:05 p.m., Sun 1:05 p.m.
Jackson Field, 505 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
Prices Vary

Miles Anderson
Miles Anderson is a Digital Media Intern for Michigan Public. He is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying English and sociology.
