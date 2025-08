Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 8-10)

Are you 18–26, wondering how to actually break into tech? Turn your curiosity into a new career!



This Friday, NPower Michigan and Total Wireless are hosting a free community event to help Detroiters (including military connected individuals) enter careers in tech.



“Spark Your Path2Tech: Hacking into Bold Tech Careers” will feature hands-on career resources, networking opportunities, and direct connections to free training and job pathways in Michigan’s growing tech economy.



What You'll Experience?



-Live Hacking Demo: See behind the mask of hackers - explore the real tools hackers use and how to see past their tricks (yes, we’re showing you how the pros do it!).



-Tech + Data Analytics: How they connect—and where YOU fit in.



-Career Pathways: Real talk on breaking into tech with limited experience through NPower's no-cost training program.



-Meet the Community: Network with other ambitious young adults, the NPower team, and see how Total Spark is supporting the community.



-Grab some light bites + swag



It’s all possible through Total Spark, a new social impact initiative from Total Wireless in partnership with Empower Work, that champions working students who are balancing academic pursuits with career aspirations.



Ready to hack your way into tech? Sign up now!