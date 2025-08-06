Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 8-10)
The summer is slowly winding down, with the dog days almost over. Not to wish summer away but fall is on the horizon and approaching quite quickly. So in the meantime enjoy the warm weather and take a look at this sampling of fun, interesting, and timely across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, to help you decide your weekend plans. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
National Blueberry Festival
8/7-8/10 All day
546 Phoenix St (South Haven Visitors Bureau), South Haven
Free
Boyne City PirateFest
8/7-8/9 All day
27 South Lake Street, Boyne City
Free
Cheeseburger in Caseville
8/8-8/17 All day
Downtown Caseville, 6632 Main Street, Caseville
Free
Great Lakes Surf Festival
8/9 12:30-6 p.m.
Pere Marquette Beach, 1601 S. Beach Street, Muskegon
$10
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
2025 Dexter Summer Festival
8/8-8/9 10-11 p.m.
Downtown Dexter
Free
80th Annual Manchester Community Fair
8/8-8/9 Fri. 3-9:30 p.m. Sat. 10-9:30 p.m.
600 E Duncan St., Manchester
$5
Saline's Summerfest 2025
8/8 5-11 p.m.
100 S Ann Arbor, Saline
Free
Ypsilanti Food Festival
8/9 12:30-7:30 p.m.
301 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit’s Annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival
8/8-8/10 11:30-11:30 p.m.
1 Hart Plaza, Detroit
$15
Sail Detroit 2025 Festival with Tall Ships
8/8-8/10 12-6 p.m.
Port Detroit - Detroit Riverfront, 130 Atwater St., Detroit
$25
THE FRAY — How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour
8/8 7 p.m.
The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit
$123
Lord Huron Tour 2025 with special guest S.G. Goodman
8/9 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills
$141.50
Grand Rapids
Riverside Motorcycle Rally
8/8-8/10 10 a.m.
Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
Free
A Glimpse of Africa Festival 2025
8/9-8/10 10:30 a.m.
Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
Free
Fiesta del Pueblo
8/9 10-5 p.m.
Roberto Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St SW, Grand Rapids
Free
Walk The Beat Grand Haven 2025
8/9 12-5 p.m.
Downtown Grand Haven
Free
Kalamazoo
Here Come the Mummies
8/8 8 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café, 355 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo
$37.88
Beginning Birding: Urban Birds of Kalamazoo
8/9 9-10:30 a.m.
1018 Walter St., Kalamazoo
$20
Dogs In The Zoo
8/9 12-4 p.m.
243 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo
Free
Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest
8/9 12-3:30 p.m.
Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites, 100 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
$25
Lansing
Dancing in the Garden - Ballet
8/8 5:30-6:30
Beal Botanical Garden, 330 West Circle Drive, East Lansing
Free
St. Johns Mint Festival
8/8-8/10 Fri. 2-11 p.m. Sat. 10-11 p.m. Sun. 10-5 p.m.
805 W Park St., St. Johns
Free
Capital City Art & Auto Show
8/9 12-7 p.m.
Zap Zone XL - Lansing, 5220 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing Mall, Lansing
Free
Emo Night Brooklyn
8/9 8 p.m.
Grewal Hall at 224, 224 South Washington Square, Lansing
$27.22