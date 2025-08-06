Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 8-10)

Are you 18–26, wondering how to actually break into tech? Turn your curiosity into a new career!



This Friday, NPower Michigan and Total Wireless are hosting a free community event to help Detroiters (including military connected individuals) enter careers in tech.



“Spark Your Path2Tech: Hacking into Bold Tech Careers” will feature hands-on career resources, networking opportunities, and direct connections to free training and job pathways in Michigan’s growing tech economy.



﻿What You'll Experience?﻿



-Live Hacking Demo: See behind the mask of hackers - explore the real tools hackers use and how to see past their tricks (yes, we’re showing you how the pros do it!).



-Tech + Data Analytics: How they connect—and where YOU fit in.



-Career Pathways: Real talk on breaking into tech with limited experience through NPower's no-cost training program.



-Meet the Community: Network with other ambitious young adults, the NPower team, and see how Total Spark is supporting the community.



-Grab some light bites + swag



It’s all possible through Total Spark, a new social impact initiative from Total Wireless in partnership with Empower Work, that champions working students who are balancing academic pursuits with career aspirations.﻿



﻿﻿﻿Ready to hack your way into tech? Sign up now!