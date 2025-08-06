© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Nearly 60% of Ann Arbor voters approve a transfer of contested downtown plot to city library system

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published August 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Surface of the Library Lane parking lot in downtown Ann Arbor
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Public
Surface of the Library Lane parking lot in downtown Ann Arbor

City voters chose a new fate for a bitterly disputed piece of property in the heart of Ann Arbor's downtown.

About 58% of city voters approved Proposals A and B in the August primary on Tuesday. The measures authorize the city to transfer development rights to the top of the Library Lane Parking Structure to the Ann Arbor District Library.

That's after the property remained undeveloped for seven years.

In 2018, city officials had struck a development deal for the plot with a company for $10 million. The developer would then build a high-rise that included housing, including some below-market rate housing.

But grassroots groups put a measure on the ballot to block that plan, and designate the property as a city center park. About 53% of voters approved the measure in 2018.

No action was taken by the city after the vote, however. City officials said they could not effectuate the idea - because there was no funding available for the park — and because the parking structure had been designed to support a high-rise, not a park.

Supporters of the park measure accused city officials of acting undemocratically, by refusing to take action on the will of the voters. A stalemate ensued.

A few planters with languishing greenery and some parking spaces occupy the top of the lot at present.

Ann Arbor District Library officials say they will choose a developer to build a high rise on the disputed land. They say the high rise will include a new, larger downtown library, some retail, a mix of affordable and market rate housing, and a small city center park.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
