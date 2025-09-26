Arab American Convention (or "ArabCon") returns to Dearborn

An annual convention celebrating Arab culture is underway in Dearborn this weekend. For the second year in a row, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee is hosting its national convention, "ArabCon," in the city.

The event, which runs through Sunday, is designed for people of all backgrounds to enjoy. With a full schedule of panels and a marketplace of vendors, the convention is a vibrant celebration of Arab American culture.

Zena Issa/Michigan Public Vendors at ArabCon selling their Arab themed goods.

Suehaila Amen, the Anti-Discrimination Committee's national organizing director, said the decision to move the annual event from its previous location in Washington D.C. to Dearborn was in part about "rebranding" to expand the group's reach.

"That rebranding is to be able to take the ADC National Convention around the country and visit other metropolitan areas that have large concentrations of Arab Americans."

As an Arab-majority city in the U.S., Dearborn was an ideal choice, she said.

Vendors like Toledo native Lyon Ganun were appreciating the atmosphere. Ganun, who is selling his art at the convention, said he feels right at home.

"People are very, very welcoming. I never feel left out at all. Honestly. I feel like in general Arab people are very hospitable,"

The convention is set to conclude Sunday, September 28.