Arab American Convention (or "ArabCon") returns to Dearborn

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published September 26, 2025 at 8:43 PM EDT
A panel of three men and one women on a stage at a convention.
Zena Issa
/
Michigan Public
A group of panelists are onstage at ArabCon in Dearborn.

An annual convention celebrating Arab culture is underway in Dearborn this weekend. For the second year in a row, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee is hosting its national convention, "ArabCon," in the city.

The event, which runs through Sunday, is designed for people of all backgrounds to enjoy. With a full schedule of panels and a marketplace of vendors, the convention is a vibrant celebration of Arab American culture.

A row of small business on desks selling their goods at the convention.
Zena Issa/Michigan Public
Vendors at ArabCon selling their Arab themed goods.

Suehaila Amen, the Anti-Discrimination Committee's national organizing director, said the decision to move the annual event from its previous location in Washington D.C. to Dearborn was in part about "rebranding" to expand the group's reach.

"That rebranding is to be able to take the ADC National Convention around the country and visit other metropolitan areas that have large concentrations of Arab Americans."

As an Arab-majority city in the U.S., Dearborn was an ideal choice, she said.

Vendors like Toledo native Lyon Ganun were appreciating the atmosphere. Ganun, who is selling his art at the convention, said he feels right at home.

"People are very, very welcoming. I never feel left out at all. Honestly. I feel like in general Arab people are very hospitable,"

The convention is set to conclude Sunday, September 28.

Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
