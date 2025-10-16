Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 17-19)
With cooler weather comes more time indoors, but if you're looking for a reason to get out of the house this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Beatles vs. Stones
10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
425 W. Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary
SkitoberDays
10/17-10/19 | All Day
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI
$30
A Taste of Ireland
10/18 | 7:30 p.m.
2755 E Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI
Prices Vary
Legend of Sleepy Howell
10/18 | 3 p.m.
116 N State Street, Howell, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
2nd Spaceout Ambisonics Festival
10/16-10/17 | 7 p.m.
1100 Baits Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Gina Brandolino - Queer Horror: Fun & Freaky Perspectives on Macabre Media
10/17 | 6:30 p.m.
124 E. Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Highland Cemetery Evening Lantern Tours
10/17-10/19 | 7 p.m.
943 N River Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$10
Holy Bones Artisan Market
10/19 | All Day
76 N. Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Bourbon Fest
10/18 | 1 p.m.
5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
$40
Stars of American Ballet
10/18-10/19 | 7:30 & 2:30, respectively
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
John Mulaney
10/16-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers
10/19 | 3 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
2025 EGR Harvest & Beer Festival
10/18 | 12 p.m.
2181 Wealthy Street SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
$20
Trick-Or-Treat Along the Trail
10/18 | 12 p.m.
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI
Free
LEGO Robotics
10/18 | 10 a.m.
111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Jazz Night
10/17 | 7 p.m.
83 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Skeleton Fest
10/12-10/31 | All Day
323 West Michigan Avenue, Marshall, MI
Free
Dueling Pianos
10/17 | 8 p.m.
241 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15 advance, $18 at the door
Fall Colors Kanoe the Kazoo
10/18 | 1:30 p.m.
1025 D Avenue E, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
10/19 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Lansing
Michigan Archaeology Day
10/18 | All Day
702 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI
Free
51st Apple Butter Festival
10/18-10/19 | All Day
2020 E. Mount Hope Road, Lansing, MI
Free
Boo at the Zoo
10/18-10/26 | 12 p.m.
1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI
$15
May Erlewine Solo
10/17 | 6:30 p.m.
1020 S Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI
$25, $5/student