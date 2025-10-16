Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 17-19)

Successfully navigate the intricacies of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with our Basics of USMCA training that is designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in this new era of North American trade.



Gain a deep understanding of the key provisions, rules, and regulations of the USMCA. It is critical for businesses buying or selling to/from Canada or Mexico to qualify goods appropriately for preferential duty treatment through USMCA. Businesses must pay close attention to what currently qualifies for USMCA and understand the compliance risk associated with certifying products under USMCA. Join us for this full-day, in-person, seminar to learn about the USMCA qualification process and new features of USMCA!



Our training program is led by industry experts who possess a deep understanding of the USMCA and its implications. Benefit from their extensive knowledge, real-world experiences, and practical insights, as they guide you through the intricacies of the agreement.



This essential training program covers:



How to certify products and create a new free-form certification of origin

Understanding Origin Criterion

USMCA Product-Specific Rules of Origin

USMCA – new industry & sector special rules

Tariff Shift & Regional Value Content

Supplier Solicitation Process

Recordkeeping & Compliance

