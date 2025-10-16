© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 17-19)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT

With cooler weather comes more time indoors, but if you're looking for a reason to get out of the house this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Beatles vs. Stones
10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
425 W. Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary

SkitoberDays
10/17-10/19 | All Day
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI
$30

A Taste of Ireland
10/18 | 7:30 p.m.
2755 E Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI
Prices Vary

Legend of Sleepy Howell
10/18 | 3 p.m.
116 N State Street, Howell, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

2nd Spaceout Ambisonics Festival
10/16-10/17 | 7 p.m.
1100 Baits Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Gina Brandolino - Queer Horror: Fun & Freaky Perspectives on Macabre Media
10/17 | 6:30 p.m.
124 E. Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Highland Cemetery Evening Lantern Tours
10/17-10/19 | 7 p.m.
943 N River Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$10

Holy Bones Artisan Market
10/19 | All Day
76 N. Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Detroit Bourbon Fest
10/18 | 1 p.m.
5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
$40

Stars of American Ballet
10/18-10/19 | 7:30 & 2:30, respectively
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

John Mulaney
10/16-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers
10/19 | 3 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

2025 EGR Harvest & Beer Festival
10/18 | 12 p.m.
2181 Wealthy Street SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
$20

Trick-Or-Treat Along the Trail
10/18 | 12 p.m.
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI
Free

LEGO Robotics
10/18 | 10 a.m.
111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Jazz Night
10/17 | 7 p.m.
83 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Skeleton Fest
10/12-10/31 | All Day
323 West Michigan Avenue, Marshall, MI
Free

Dueling Pianos
10/17 | 8 p.m.
241 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15 advance, $18 at the door

Fall Colors Kanoe the Kazoo
10/18 | 1:30 p.m.
1025 D Avenue E, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
10/19 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

Lansing

Michigan Archaeology Day
10/18 | All Day
702 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI
Free

51st Apple Butter Festival
10/18-10/19 | All Day
2020 E. Mount Hope Road, Lansing, MI
Free

Boo at the Zoo
10/18-10/26 | 12 p.m.
1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI
$15

May Erlewine Solo
10/17 | 6:30 p.m.
1020 S Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI
$25, $5/student
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome (Apr. 26 - Info session 10/21/25)
    Join Michigan Public’s Zoe Clark, co-host of It’s Just Politics, as the Michigan Public Travelers program heads to Italy to experience the Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome!

    Embark on an amazing adventure taking you on a tour of Rome, a Colosseum visit, the Amalfi coast, Sorrento, Pompeii and more!


    Join us for a free info session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

  • 40 Years in the Hood: Detroit's Heidelberg Project Exhibit
    Witness an extraordinary exhibition curated by renowned Detroit-based artist Tyree Guyton, whose work has transformed the art world and inspired communities for over 40 years. Tyree Guyton is best known for his iconic Heidelberg Project, which has turned discarded objects into powerful symbols of community, resilience, and hope.

    “Armed with a paintbrush, a broom, and neighborhood children, Guyton and Grandpa began by cleaning up vacant lots on Heidelberg Street”.

    Thank you to the Charles Aymond Foundation and Arlo Steel for sponsoring 40 Years in the Hood: Detroit’s Heidelberg Project. THANK YOU to The Heidelberg Project for making this exhibit accessible to Jackson’s youth, neighborhoods, and surrounding communities.

    Ella Sharp Museum admission rates are WAIVED from May 10th to October 25th!
  • The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Ann Arbor, MI

    North America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Ann Arbor, MI! Solve a hilarious true crime murder mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

    Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

    Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.
  • Basics of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Grand Rapids, MI
    Successfully navigate the intricacies of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with our Basics of USMCA training that is designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in this new era of North American trade.

    Gain a deep understanding of the key provisions, rules, and regulations of the USMCA. It is critical for businesses buying or selling to/from Canada or Mexico to qualify goods appropriately for preferential duty treatment through USMCA. Businesses must pay close attention to what currently qualifies for USMCA and understand the compliance risk associated with certifying products under USMCA. Join us for this full-day, in-person, seminar to learn about the USMCA qualification process and new features of USMCA!

    Our training program is led by industry experts who possess a deep understanding of the USMCA and its implications. Benefit from their extensive knowledge, real-world experiences, and practical insights, as they guide you through the intricacies of the agreement.

    This essential training program covers:

    How to certify products and create a new free-form certification of origin
    Understanding Origin Criterion
    USMCA Product-Specific Rules of Origin
    USMCA – new industry & sector special rules
    Tariff Shift & Regional Value Content
    Supplier Solicitation Process
    Recordkeeping & Compliance