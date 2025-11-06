© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Nov. 7-9)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

As we head into the season of giving, Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

41 North Film Festival
11/6-11/9 | All Day
1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI
Free

Traverse City Beer Week
11/7-11/15 | All Day
101 W Grandview, Traverse City, MI
Free

Silver Lake State Park - Shoreline Riding Season
11/7-11/30 | All Day
9679 W State Park Road, Mears, MI
$10

Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge
11/8 | All Day
1391 Island Lake Road, Kalkaska, MI
$140

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

African Women Film Festival 2025
11/5-11/7 | All Day
500 Church Street, Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

AADL Printmaking Festival
11/8 | 11 a.m.
343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

20th Annual Wine, Women, & Shopping
11/7 | All Day
Downtown Chelsea
Free

Yourist Studio Gallery Great Lakes Cup Show
11/7-11/15 | 12 p.m.
6087 Jackson Road, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

The Life & Music of George Michael
11/8 | 7:30 p.m.
3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Back to the Future: The Musical
11/5-11/9 | Performance Times Vary
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Carmina Burana
11/7-11/9 | 8 p.m.
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings
11/9 | 1 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary

Grand Rapids

Cultural Heritage Festival
11/8 | All Day
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Grand Vin’s Annual Holiday Wine Expo
11/8 | 5:30 p.m.
44 Cesar Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$79.91

Katt Williams
11/8 | 8 p.m.
130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

The Book of Mormon
11/5-11/9 | Performance Times Vary
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11/7-11/8 | Performance Times Vary
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$62-$98

Art Hop Feat. Leray Photography
11/7 | 5 p.m.
1020 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Western Michigan Broncos vs Denver Pioneers
11/7-11/8 | 7 p.m. & 6 p.m.
1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo Improv Fest
11/6-11/8 | 5:30 p.m.
315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$22

Lansing

Island Lake Lantern Hike
11/8 | 7 p.m.
13462 State Parkway, Brighton, MI
Free

Little Women
11/6-11/16 | 7 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$25

Othello
11/7-11/16 | 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. matinee
750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$32.50, $17.50/student

East Lansing Film Festival
11/6-11/13 | 7 p.m.
1999 Central Park Drive, Studio C, Okemos, MI
$12, $8/students
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooTikTokInstagram
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
