Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Nov. 7-9)
As we head into the season of giving, Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
41 North Film Festival
11/6-11/9 | All Day
1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI
Free
Traverse City Beer Week
11/7-11/15 | All Day
101 W Grandview, Traverse City, MI
Free
Silver Lake State Park - Shoreline Riding Season
11/7-11/30 | All Day
9679 W State Park Road, Mears, MI
$10
Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge
11/8 | All Day
1391 Island Lake Road, Kalkaska, MI
$140
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
African Women Film Festival 2025
11/5-11/7 | All Day
500 Church Street, Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
AADL Printmaking Festival
11/8 | 11 a.m.
343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
20th Annual Wine, Women, & Shopping
11/7 | All Day
Downtown Chelsea
Free
Yourist Studio Gallery Great Lakes Cup Show
11/7-11/15 | 12 p.m.
6087 Jackson Road, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
The Life & Music of George Michael
11/8 | 7:30 p.m.
3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Back to the Future: The Musical
11/5-11/9 | Performance Times Vary
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Carmina Burana
11/7-11/9 | 8 p.m.
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings
11/9 | 1 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
Grand Rapids
Cultural Heritage Festival
11/8 | All Day
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Grand Vin’s Annual Holiday Wine Expo
11/8 | 5:30 p.m.
44 Cesar Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$79.91
Katt Williams
11/8 | 8 p.m.
130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
The Book of Mormon
11/5-11/9 | Performance Times Vary
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11/7-11/8 | Performance Times Vary
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$62-$98
Art Hop Feat. Leray Photography
11/7 | 5 p.m.
1020 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Western Michigan Broncos vs Denver Pioneers
11/7-11/8 | 7 p.m. & 6 p.m.
1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo Improv Fest
11/6-11/8 | 5:30 p.m.
315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$22
Lansing
Island Lake Lantern Hike
11/8 | 7 p.m.
13462 State Parkway, Brighton, MI
Free
Little Women
11/6-11/16 | 7 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$25
Othello
11/7-11/16 | 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. matinee
750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$32.50, $17.50/student
East Lansing Film Festival
11/6-11/13 | 7 p.m.
1999 Central Park Drive, Studio C, Okemos, MI
$12, $8/students