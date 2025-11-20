Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Nov. 21-23)
As Thanksgiving nears, Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Cedar Springs Celebration of Lights
11/22 | 6 p.m.
Heritage Park - 17 N Main Street, Cedar Springs, MI
Free
Trey Anastasio Band
11/22 | 7:30 p.m.
The Fillmore - 2115 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Holiday Cookie Walk
11/22 | All Day
Downtown - Marshall, MI
$15
Merry & Bright
11/22 | All Day
Kerns Pavilion Frankenmuth - 599 Weiss Street, Frankemuth, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
11/21 | 1:30 p.m.
First Presbytatian Church - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$28
Othello
11/2-11/22 | 7:30 p.m.
Riverside Arts Center - 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$15-$20
John Waters: Going to Extremes
11/22 | 8 p.m.
Michigan Theater - 615 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$55-$95
Alune Wade
11/22 | 6:30 p.m.
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$90/dinner & Show, $50/entrance only
Metro Detroit
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings
11/22 | 1 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
Strings, Songs, & Stories: Shane Mulchrone, Michael Gavin, & Shannon Lee
11/22 | 7 p.m.
Gaelic League Irish American Club of Detroit - 2068 Michigan Aveneue, Detroit, MI
$20
Wicked For Good: Brunch and Movie At Emagine
11/22 | 11 a.m.
Emagine Royal Oak - 200 N Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
$40
Christmas Around the World
11/22-11/23 | 10 a.m.
Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Brett Dennen - Art is Life
11/22 | 7 p.m.
SILVA - 975 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$38.50
East-South Beer Tour
11/22 | 1 p.m.
Various Locations - Downtown, Grand Rapids, MI
$70
International Wine, Beer, & Food Festival
11/21-11/22 | 4 p.m.
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Santa Parade & Tree Lighting
11/22 | 5 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle - Monroe Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Maple Hill Holiday Parade
11/22 | 11 a.m.
Kalamazoo Mall - Downtown Kalamazoo, MI
Free
A Very Kalamazoo Christmas
11/20-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
$48-$52
Brew ‘N Cue: Ribs and Rubs Masterclass
11/22 | 11 a.m.
Presidential Brewing Company - 8302 Portage Road, Portage, MI
$88
The Nutcracker
11/22 | 7 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$25-$50
Lansing
Silver Bells in the City
11/21 | 5 p.m.
Downtown Lansing
Free
Opera: The Grapes of Wrath
11/19-11/23 | 7 p.m.
Fairchild Theatre - 543 Auditorium Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
How-To Holiday
11/22 | 12 p.m.
Lansing Makers Network - 2730 Alpha Access Street, Lansing, MI
$108.55
Justin Willman: One of the Ages Tour
11/22 | 7 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary