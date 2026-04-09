Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 10-12)
The weather may finally be warming up. For real this this. So, if you're in need of a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Spring Fling
4/4-4/11 | All Day
8th Street, Holland, MI
Free
Festival of the Angry Bear
4/11 | 3 p.m.
Ore Dock Brewing Co. - 114 W Spring Street, Marquette, MI
$10
Polly Ann Trail - Fawn 5K
4/11 | 10 a.m.
Polly Ann Trail - 5602 Main Street, Dryden, MI
$30
Water Street Dance Milwaukee
4/11 | 7:30 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
FoolMoon 2026
4/10 | 7:30 p.m.
Washington & Ashley Street, Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Ann Arbor Writers Round: Songs & their stories
4/10 | 6 p.m.
The Blind Pig - 208 S 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$14.35
James H. McCommons: The Feather Wars
4/10 | 6:30 p.m.
Literati Bookstore - 124 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Laith Al-Saadi
4/10 | 7 p.m.
The Rumpus Room - 510 N Main Street, Chelsea, MI
$20
Metro Detroit
All Things Detroit Day
4/12 | 12 p.m.
Eastern Market Sheds 3-5 - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
$15
Riverdance Live
4/10-4/11 | Times Vary
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
& Juliet
4/8-4/12 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils
4/11 | 5 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Spring Break Week at Bould Ridge Animal Park
4/6-4/12 | All Day
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park - 8313 Pratt Lake Avenue SE, Alto, MI
$22
Grand Rapids Lantern Festival Opening Weekend
4/8-4/12 | All Day
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$22
Grand Rapids Griffins vs Rockford Icehogs
4/11 | 7 p.m
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Pedal & Revel Beer Tour
4/11 | 4:30 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
$45
Kalamazoo
Clue in the Zoo
4/11 | 12 p.m.
Kalamazoo Mall - 243 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Murder Mystery Dinner
4/11 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle
$120
Kalamazoo Comic-Con
4/10-4/12 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$60
Sweeney Todd
4/10-4/25 | 7:30 p.m.
Shaw Theatre - 1300 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$22
Lansing
Clue
4/7-4/12 | Times Vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Night at a Living Museum
4/10 | 5 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI
Free
Capital City Film Festival
4/8-4/18 | Times Vary by day
Central United Methodist Church & Riverwalk Theatre - East Lansing, MI
Prices vary
Color Pop 5K Fun Run
4/11 | 9 a.m.
Hawk Island Park - 1601 E Cavanaugh Road, Lansing, MI
$40