Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 10-12)

The weather may finally be warming up. For real this this. So, if you're in need of a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Spring Fling

4/4-4/11 | All Day

8th Street, Holland, MI

Free

Festival of the Angry Bear

4/11 | 3 p.m.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. - 114 W Spring Street, Marquette, MI

$10

Polly Ann Trail - Fawn 5K

4/11 | 10 a.m.

Polly Ann Trail - 5602 Main Street, Dryden, MI

$30

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

4/11 | 7:30 p.m.

FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

FoolMoon 2026

4/10 | 7:30 p.m.

Washington & Ashley Street, Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Ann Arbor Writers Round: Songs & their stories

4/10 | 6 p.m.

The Blind Pig - 208 S 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$14.35

James H. McCommons: The Feather Wars

4/10 | 6:30 p.m.

Literati Bookstore - 124 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Laith Al-Saadi

4/10 | 7 p.m.

The Rumpus Room - 510 N Main Street, Chelsea, MI

$20

Metro Detroit

All Things Detroit Day

4/12 | 12 p.m.

Eastern Market Sheds 3-5 - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI

$15

Riverdance Live

4/10-4/11 | Times Vary

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

& Juliet

4/8-4/12 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils

4/11 | 5 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Spring Break Week at Bould Ridge Animal Park

4/6-4/12 | All Day

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park - 8313 Pratt Lake Avenue SE, Alto, MI

$22

Grand Rapids Lantern Festival Opening Weekend

4/8-4/12 | All Day

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$22

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Rockford Icehogs

4/11 | 7 p.m

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Pedal & Revel Beer Tour

4/11 | 4:30 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

$45

Kalamazoo

Clue in the Zoo

4/11 | 12 p.m.

Kalamazoo Mall - 243 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI

$20

Murder Mystery Dinner

4/11 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle

$120

Kalamazoo Comic-Con

4/10-4/12 | All Day

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$60

Sweeney Todd

4/10-4/25 | 7:30 p.m.

Shaw Theatre - 1300 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

$22

Lansing

Clue

4/7-4/12 | Times Vary

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Night at a Living Museum

4/10 | 5 p.m.

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI

Free

Capital City Film Festival

4/8-4/18 | Times Vary by day

Central United Methodist Church & Riverwalk Theatre - East Lansing, MI

Prices vary