Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - FAQ Squad

Lansing Brewing Company (LBC) - Lansing

Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

In person and online - Register Here

The upcoming Midterm election cycle is going to be a doozy. As we get closer to fall elections, there are more questions than ever about what’s really going on. With an open U.S. Senate seat and governor’s race, elections for the entire state House and Senate, a (potential) rewrite of the state constitution, and more, voters have a lot to think about.

The political teams from Michigan Public & Bridge Michigan have teamed up to form the FAQ Squad: a series dedicated to providing Michiganders with the facts & information they need to stay informed about the upcoming elections.

Join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, and their FAQ Squad panelists for our next Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics. Together, the FAQ Squad will give you the facts of the upcoming election cycle. Plus, they’ll answer your questions about campaign promises, key political issues, candidates, and everything else you may be wondering about in Michigan politics.

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free, but in-person space is limited, so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + Guest) for in-person attendance.

Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.