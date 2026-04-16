Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 17-19)

The storms and the rain won't be stopping us this weekend! We've gathered some of our favorite events of the weekend to get you out of the house, despite the spring showers. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

World Ballet Company: Cinderella

4/17 | 6 p.m.

McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center - 701 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron, MI

Prices Vary

Bringing Back the 80’s Festival

4/17-4/18 | 6 p.m.

Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI

Prices Vary

Dark Sky Festival

4/16-4/18 | 3 p.m.

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - 14252 US Highway 41, Copper Harbor, MI

$250

Highlands & Seascapes

4/18 | 7:30 p.m.

FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

SpringFest 2026

4/17 | All Day

North University & State Street - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Teed Up Comedy Showcase

4/18 | 8 p.m.

Monty’s Public House - 3140 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$10

Independent Film Festival

4/16-4/18 | Times Vary

Riverside Arts Center - 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI

Prices Vary

Michigan Fashion Media Summit

4/17 | All Day

Stephen M. Ross School of Business - 701 Tappan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$39.19

Metro Detroit

Suffs

4/14-4/26 | Times Vary

The Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Society Ball - The Speakeasy

4/18 | 8 p.m.

The Guardian Building - 500 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI

$100

Northern Lights Festival

4/18-4/19 | Times Vary

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Cinderellas on the Dance Floor

4/17 | 7 p.m.

215 W Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, MI

$44.52

Grand Rapids

Broadway in Grand Rapids: The Lion King

4/14-4/26 | Times Vary

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Dial M for Murder Opening Weekend

4/17-5/3 | Times Vary

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 N Division Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Earth Day Fest

4/18 | 12 p.m.

GR City High Middle School - 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

STOMP

4/19 | 7 p.m.

Forest Hill Fine Art Center - 600 Forest Hill Avenue, SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Pinball at the Zoo

4/16-4/18 | Times Vary

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$20

Good Night, Oscar Opening Weekend

4/16-4/18 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

$55

Earth Day Celebration

4/18 | All Day

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Magic Show with Joe Bennett

4/18 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Lansing

Lansing Area Aids Walk 2026

4/18 | 9 a.m.

Edgewood United Church - 469 N Hagadorn Road, East Lansing, MI

$25

Capital City Film Festival

4/8-4/18 | Times Vary by day

Central United Methodist Church & Riverwalk Theatre - East Lansing, MI

Prices vary

Persuasion

4/14-4/19 | Times Vary

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary