Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 17-19)
The storms and the rain won't be stopping us this weekend! We've gathered some of our favorite events of the weekend to get you out of the house, despite the spring showers. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
World Ballet Company: Cinderella
4/17 | 6 p.m.
McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center - 701 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron, MI
Prices Vary
Bringing Back the 80’s Festival
4/17-4/18 | 6 p.m.
Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
Prices Vary
Dark Sky Festival
4/16-4/18 | 3 p.m.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - 14252 US Highway 41, Copper Harbor, MI
$250
Highlands & Seascapes
4/18 | 7:30 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
SpringFest 2026
4/17 | All Day
North University & State Street - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Teed Up Comedy Showcase
4/18 | 8 p.m.
Monty’s Public House - 3140 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$10
Independent Film Festival
4/16-4/18 | Times Vary
Riverside Arts Center - 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan Fashion Media Summit
4/17 | All Day
Stephen M. Ross School of Business - 701 Tappan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$39.19
Metro Detroit
Suffs
4/14-4/26 | Times Vary
The Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Society Ball - The Speakeasy
4/18 | 8 p.m.
The Guardian Building - 500 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
$100
Northern Lights Festival
4/18-4/19 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Cinderellas on the Dance Floor
4/17 | 7 p.m.
215 W Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
$44.52
Grand Rapids
Broadway in Grand Rapids: The Lion King
4/14-4/26 | Times Vary
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Dial M for Murder Opening Weekend
4/17-5/3 | Times Vary
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 N Division Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Earth Day Fest
4/18 | 12 p.m.
GR City High Middle School - 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
STOMP
4/19 | 7 p.m.
Forest Hill Fine Art Center - 600 Forest Hill Avenue, SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Pinball at the Zoo
4/16-4/18 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Good Night, Oscar Opening Weekend
4/16-4/18 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
$55
Earth Day Celebration
4/18 | All Day
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Magic Show with Joe Bennett
4/18 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Lansing
Lansing Area Aids Walk 2026
4/18 | 9 a.m.
Edgewood United Church - 469 N Hagadorn Road, East Lansing, MI
$25
Capital City Film Festival
4/8-4/18 | Times Vary by day
Central United Methodist Church & Riverwalk Theatre - East Lansing, MI
Prices vary
Persuasion
4/14-4/19 | Times Vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing Lugnuts vs West Michigan Whitecaps
4/17-4/19 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary