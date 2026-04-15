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Kent Syverud will not serve as U of M President after brain cancer diagnosis

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
Kent Syverud stands in front of a stairwell wearing a blue suit and a block-M University of Michigan lapel pin.
Scott C. Soderberg
Kent Syverud had accepted the position of President at the University of Michigan. Following a brain cancer diagnosis, he will not serve in that role.

Kent Syverud has announced he will not serve as the 16th President of the University of Michigan due to a brain cancer diagnosis.

In an email from the Board of Regents Wednesday morning, Syverud said he sought care at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse last week and traveled to the University of Michigan, where he is currently receiving treatment. He added this experience highlighted the importance of research universities that "exist not only to educate and to discover, but to translate that discovery into care for people when they need it most."

"I have spent my career believing in that mission deeply, and I believe in it more than ever now," Syverud said.

In the same email, the Board of Regents announced that Syverud will now serve as a Professor of Law at the university's law school and a special advisor to the board "because we want him to have every opportunity to serve our university, even under these difficult circumstances."

Domenico Grasso, interim President of the University of Michigan, will continue to serve until the next president for the institution begins their service. Grasso became the interim president last May after former President Santa Ono resigned for a potential presidential post at the University of Florida.

In a response to the news, Grasso said "it's a difficult day for the University of Michigan community. The heartbreaking news that President-elect Kent Syverud is unable to assume the presidency is deeply upsetting, particularly given the seriousness of his medical diagnosis."

Ono did not get the job at the University of Florida "amid sharp criticism from political conservatives about his past support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs and other initiatives they view as unacceptable liberal ideology," according to the Associated Press.

Ono now leads the development of scientific programs at the Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford.

Kent Syverud no longer going to be 16th U of M President
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Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Media Intern. She graduated from Western Michigan University in December with a double major in Digital Media and Journalism and English: Creative Writing.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
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