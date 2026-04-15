© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition
Weekday mornings on Michigan Public, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.

High speed winds leave thousands without power in southern Michigan

Michigan Public | By Caoilinn Goss
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
A large tree has fallen across a residential street and onto a small black car, bringing down power lines and blocking the road. Broken branches and debris are scattered near houses.
Doug Tribou
/
Michigan Public
Ann Arbor, Inkster, and Ypsilanti were particularly hard hit by last night's severe thunderstorms. Heavy rain and winds of more than 60 miles per hour downed trees and power lines across much of the lower part of the state.

Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour knocked down trees and power lines across much of the lower half of the Lower Peninsula Tuesday night.

Tens of thousands of Michiganders were without power this morning.

"As of 6 a.m. we have about 43,000 Consumers Energy customers without power," Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson with Consumers Energy, said. "We're projecting that most of those customers should get their power back today by the end of the day."

Wheeler said more than 200 crews were out fixing downed power lines and drivers in the area should be cautious near roadside crews.

In southeast Michigan, Ann Arbor, Inkster, and Ypsilanti were hit the hardest.

The Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor was damaged by severe weather.
Kate Furby
/
Michigan Public
The Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor was damaged by severe weather.

Bradley Craig is the Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response at DTE Energy.

"Through this event we saw approximately 25,000 customers impacted," he said. "Overnight, we restored about 8,000 of those customers' [power]."

Craig estimated power would be restored for all DTE customers by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Some Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings were damaged and all classes were canceled today due to a fiber outage.

Many schools were without power, and bus and walking routes were impacted by flooding, water main breaks, and downed power lines throughout the city.

Craig encouraged customers to report damage and outages to DTE and not to assume that their electric meter would alert DTE that their power was out.

The Michigan State Police urged people to stay away from standing water that could be covering downed power lines.

"If you see downed wires—any situation where electricity and water are coming together—please exercise caution and stay a safe distance away," Wheeler said.

According to the Michigan State Police, flooding can create

Storm damage in Ann Arbor.
Kate Furby
/
Michigan Public
Storm damage in Ann Arbor.

other dangers, too, including exposure to contaminants like E. coli, heavy metals, and petrochemicals and injury from floating debris.

"If you see anything out that appears hazardous, even if the wire isn't sparking, ensure that you're staying about 25 feet away, which is approximately the length of a yellow school bus," Craig said. "If you do need to use a generator, make sure that that generator is outside and away from any windows."

Editor's note: DTE and Consumers Energy are among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
Tags
Weather Morning EditionFloodingDTE Energyconsumers energy
Caoilinn Goss
Caoilinn Goss is Michigan Public's Morning Edition producer. She pitches, produces and edits interviews and feature stories, as well as the “Mornings in Michigan” series.
See stories by Caoilinn Goss
Related Content