Stateside: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Today on Stateside, some people detained by immigration enforcement have been filing habeus corpus petitions. Most have been granted the petitions by federal judges, requiring the government to give people bond hearings or release them. But immigration judges are denying bond more frequently. Reporters for Michigan Public talked about this shift.

Plus, a nonprofit located in Southeast and West Michigan offers support to children and families grieving a loss. We spoke to the founder of Ele's Place and a former client about the organization's work.

Then, whitefish eggs are being reintegrated into Michigan's rivers. A reporter for Interlochen Public Radio went out with a team of researchers to search for these newly-hatched fish.

Last, the Grand Rapids Public Library aims to become a beacon of support for families and children. We talked to the library's Deputy Director about the school readiness programs that the library hopes to establish within the next five years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: