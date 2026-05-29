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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, May 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a new ballot effort aims to regulate donations and increase transparency in Michigan politics money. We talk to a reporter about the effort and the influence it could have on political fundraising statewide.

Then, it's 99th anniversary of the Bath School Disaster that killed dozens in Bath Township in 1927. WKAR's Sophia Saliby explains how the Clinton County community is reflecting on the deadliest school massacre in American history.

Finally, the last episode of Beyond The Shore examines American eel migration from Lake Ontario. During the journey, the underappreciated and mysterious species encounters many obstacles.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for The Detroit News
  • Sophia Saliby, reporter for WKAR
  • Kate Furby, senior environmental reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Jodi Westrick, Director of Digital Audiences, Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air political activitypolitical spendingpolitical fundingpolitical campaignAmerican Eelbath school bombingclinton county
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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