Stateside: Friday, May 29, 2026

Today on Stateside, a new ballot effort aims to regulate donations and increase transparency in Michigan politics money. We talk to a reporter about the effort and the influence it could have on political fundraising statewide.

Then, it's 99th anniversary of the Bath School Disaster that killed dozens in Bath Township in 1927. WKAR's Sophia Saliby explains how the Clinton County community is reflecting on the deadliest school massacre in American history.

Finally, the last episode of Beyond The Shore examines American eel migration from Lake Ontario. During the journey, the underappreciated and mysterious species encounters many obstacles.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: