Stateside: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Today on Stateside, Michigan State University is searching for its next president following Kevin Guskiewicz's announcement that he will be leading Clemson University. We spoke with a reporter from the Chronicle of Higher Education about the trends in MSU's changing leadership.

Next, the Muskegon Museum of Art is showcasing the work of women artists who use unconventional materials in their creations. The assistant director of the museum provided insights into the upcoming exhibit, "Material World: Ten Women at the Muskegon Museum of Art."

Finally, the latest episode of The Dish takes us to a Michigan farm that raises crickets for human consumption. The co-owner of the farm discussed the process of developing their bug-based products.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: