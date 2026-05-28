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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, May 28, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Michigan State University is searching for its next president following Kevin Guskiewicz's announcement that he will be leading Clemson University. We spoke with a reporter from the Chronicle of Higher Education about the trends in MSU's changing leadership.

Next, the Muskegon Museum of Art is showcasing the work of women artists who use unconventional materials in their creations. The assistant director of the museum provided insights into the upcoming exhibit, "Material World: Ten Women at the Muskegon Museum of Art."

Finally, the latest episode of The Dish takes us to a Michigan farm that raises crickets for human consumption. The co-owner of the farm discussed the process of developing their bug-based products.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, Senior Writer, Chronicle of Higher Education
  • Catherine E. Mott, Assistant Director Muskegon Museum of Art
  • Montserrat “Montse” Rosales Osoria, co-owner of The Green Leap
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Stateside On Air msuMSU presidential searchmuskegonart museumcricketsurban farming
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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