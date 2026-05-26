Stateside: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Today on Stateside, a recent study looks into how immigration enforcement is impacting the lives of Michigan immigrants. We talked to the University of Michigan researcher who conducted the survey about the results.

Then, a photographer's work zooms in on the world of bugs. We spoke to Joseph Ferraro about what it really means to observe the world around us.

Plus, special education teachers are 30% more likely to leave their jobs than other teachers. A special education teacher at Boyne City Elementary School shared the struggles that come with the job—and what keeps her in it.

Finally, an episode of On Hand takes us into the childhood memories of a listener who has a special connection to Lake Michigan Drive.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: