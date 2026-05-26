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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a recent study looks into how immigration enforcement is impacting the lives of Michigan immigrants. We talked to the University of Michigan researcher who conducted the survey about the results.

Then, a photographer's work zooms in on the world of bugs. We spoke to Joseph Ferraro about what it really means to observe the world around us.

Plus, special education teachers are 30% more likely to leave their jobs than other teachers. A special education teacher at Boyne City Elementary School shared the struggles that come with the job—and what keeps her in it.

Finally, an episode of On Hand takes us into the childhood memories of a listener who has a special connection to Lake Michigan Drive.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mara Ostfeld, research director at the Center for Racial Justice at the University of Michigan
  • Joseph Ferraro, photographer
  • Elise Mathers, special education teacher in Charlevoix County
  • Thomas Topolski, resident of Hudsonville, Michigan
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Stateside On Air immigration enforcementUMUM's Ford School of Public Policysurveybugswildlifephotographyspecial educationteacher shortageteacherslake michiganmichigan roads
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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