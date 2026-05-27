Stateside: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Today on Stateside, a new bill passed by the Michigan State House of Representatives gives control of ferry pricing to Mackinac Island. A reporter for the St. Ignace News filled us in on the details and a related court case.

Plus, a recent study put large language models up against human analysts in predicting the success of high-stakes tech ventures. The author of the study shared his findings, and whether AI can outdo human analysts in this particular kind of prediction.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: