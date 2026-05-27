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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a new bill passed by the Michigan State House of Representatives gives control of ferry pricing to Mackinac Island. A reporter for the St. Ignace News filled us in on the details and a related court case.

Plus, a recent study put large language models up against human analysts in predicting the success of high-stakes tech ventures. The author of the study shared his findings, and whether AI can outdo human analysts in this particular kind of prediction.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kaleb Boyer, staff writer, The St. Ignace News
  • Felipe Csaszar, Alexander M. Nick Professor; chair of the Strategy Area at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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