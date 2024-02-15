Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sends warning about romance scammers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a warning about romance scams around Valentine's Day. These scams target people using dating apps, websites, and social media.

These scams often involve scammers making accounts and engaging in romantic conversations with victims, Nessel said. Scammers will invent stories to ask for money. They will also provide stories to avoid meeting in public. Sometimes scammers will attempt to convince a victim to open a new bank account in order to launder money, Nessel's office said..

Romance scams are increasingly common, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency says over 70,000 people reported a romance scam in 2022. That year, $1.3 billion was reported as lost to romance scams.

The Attorney General warned that romance scams can present risks to privacy and security in addition to financial loss. She said users can take precautions in order to avoid being scammed.

“You should never send money or sensitive information to someone you hardly know,” said Nessel,a statement. She also encouraged the use of reverse image searches to weed out catfishers. Moreover, she said users should be skeptical of users who are quick to start romances out of the blue.

Nessel also warned against opening up bank accounts for people you don’t know, and she encouraged keeping all conversations on one app.

The Attorney General’s Office referred people to the Consumer Protection Team to report any scams.