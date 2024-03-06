MSU Study Links Lack of Mental Health Services to Higher Incarceration Rates

In a recent study led by Jennifer Johnson, Professor of Public Health at Michigan State University, found that recommended mental health practices are only present in 21.9% - 43.0% of U.S. counties, highlighting significant gaps in mental health care for this population.

Respondents from 950 counties all over the nation were asked about the availability of recommended mental health practices, such as jail diversion and permanent supportive housing, for criminal legal involved individuals in their counties. Counties serve as key coordinators of community mental health services, local jails, and probation, making them central to addressing the needs of those in contact with the criminal legal system.

One notable issue highlighted in the study was the suspension of Medicaid for individuals in jail, leading to challenges in reactivating coverage upon release. Johnson emphasized the importance of timely reactivation of Medicaid to ensure access to necessary healthcare services post-release. “We've had cases where somebody has walked into a pharmacy to fill their prescriptions and the person has said, 'well, you don't have Medicaid coverage because you're in jail' and the person is standing there saying, 'well, clearly, I'm not in jail'" Johnson explains.

By addressing the root causes of involvement in the legal system, such as mental health and substance use disorders, and offering holistic solutions, the study aims to promote community safety and well-being while reducing incarceration as a response to social issues. When mental health and substance use services are provided in counties it diverts individuals away from the criminal justice system through comprehensive support and assistance.

Another analysis conducted by the authors in relation to this study involved all the counties across the US. The findings revealed that lower availability of community, mental health, and substance use services predicted a higher number of people in jail in the county, rather than being correlated with the violent crime rate.

“If you're ever going to have contact with the police, it's usually when something in your life is spinning out of control, so having these crisis services available can better support people in the community and keep the use of the jail for people who really need to be there to keep the community safe.” Johnson says.

The study advocates for holistic solutions to promote community safety while emphasizing the importance of community-based mental health services in diverting individuals from the criminal justice system. The authors of the study underscore the need for crisis services to support those in distress while maintaining a balance between community safety and judicious use of incarceration.

